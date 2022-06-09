Argan Oil Hair Serum Brand HerStyler Completes 18000 Reviews on Amazon

In today's dynamic world of ever-changing consumer preferences, HerStyler's popular Argan Oil Hair Serum continues its dream run on Amazon. With over 1 million units sold and 18000 reviews from delighted users, it has featured on BuzzFeed and Yahoo as the hair serum of choice for buyers in the US and Canada.

CHATSWORTH, Calif., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last five years, the top-rated Hair Serum from HerStyler has emerged as the company's top-selling product, with 1 million+ units sold and counting.

This advanced hair care formulation combines the nourishing properties of Argan Oil, Aloe Vera, and Vitamin E to leave hair bouncy, soft, and healthy. It helps manage frizzy hair while enhancing its shine.

According to the brand's spokesperson Henry Green, "We wanted to create an affordable argan oil hair serum that could be part of anyone's daily hair care routine irrespective of their hair type or style. And today, with millions of units sold and countless happy customers, we can proudly say we delivered."

Find out more about this bestseller at https://www.amazon.com/Herstyler-Hair-Serum-Vitamin-Straightening/dp/B00BC3YL2W .

A review from an extremely satisfied Amazon customer reads, "I found this product through a Buzzfeed article for those with frizzy hair and THIS PRODUCT DID NOT DISAPPOINT PEOPLE! I put this serum through the ringer; I got this to stand up to Bay Area fog AND the nasty, humid heat wave we got a couple weeks ago. No frizz, no extra curls. Nothing! On top of that, it made my hair super glossy. I'm very impressed."

Millions of buyers in the US and Canada recommend it as the best hair serum and the 18,000 plus reviews on Amazon speak volumes about its quality and performance.

This anti frizz hair serum does not just leave hair looking lush and glossy. Many users have recommended it as a complete hair styling solution. It repairs damaged hair, restores shine, lessens split ends, loosens tangles, reduces frizz, and works well on both straight and curly hair.

"I love this stuff! This is part of my hair routine every time I style my hair. I have thick, frizzy hair that tends to soak up styling products…... the first bottle lasted me 5 months," an impressed user mentioned in their Amazon review.

The Herstyler Hair Serum is a non-greasy formula that repairs damaged hair and acts as a protective barrier against constant exposure to the sun.

"At HerStyler, we love creating fun stuff for your hair. We agree hair alone doesn't make a woman, but at HerStyler, we believe that good hair definitely helps," says Green.

To find out more about this miracle worker that transforms dry, frizzy hair, please visit the company's official website at https://virtail.com/products/herstyler-argan-oil-hair-serum

About HerStyler

HerStyler is a leading manufacturer of quality hair styling tools and hair enhancing products that include hair serums, hair masks, straightening irons, curling irons, etc. Our bestseller, the HerStyler Argan Oil Hair Serum has had the world raving ever since its launch. We combine innovative ingredients and cutting edge technology to create products that set the benchmark for ultimate hair experiences. At HerStyler, we take care of your crowning glory!

