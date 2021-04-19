Argand Partners Announces Team Promotions and New Hire

Four team members promoted in 2021 reflecting the significant contribution of each individual and outstanding teamwork Tweet this

Heather Faust, Managing Partner & Co-Founder at Argand, commented, "We are delighted to recognize the expertise and achievements of our team, and acknowledge the outsized role each individual has played supporting our portfolio companies and management teams through the COVID-19 related disruptions of the past year. Our team demonstrated the ability to successfully manage ambiguity, navigate complex and fast changing market dynamics, work seamlessly as a team, and lead and transact with confidence. We are extremely proud of the team we have built since establishing Argand Partners, and we are thrilled to keep adding exceptional talent."

Howard Morgan, Managing Partner & Co-Founder at Argand, stated, "These promotions recognize the group's contribution to successfully investing and supporting the six platform deals and ten add-on investments in the Argand Fund I portfolio. Charlie and Ryan, who started working with our team ten and five years ago respectively, serve on the boards of Argand portfolio companies; each is an excellent investor and a thoughtful advisor that makes valuable contributions. Riley and Brendan have been with us for three years and have proven themselves to be key members of the Argand team. They are both highly active members of the Argand deal teams and have demonstrated solid investment acumen, good judgement, and excellent technical expertise. We acknowledge and appreciate the dedication of each individual and are delighted at the continuing development across Argand's team."

About Argand Partners

Argand Partners is a New York and San Francisco Bay Area-based middle-market private equity firm that targets market-leading industrial companies with under-resourced and unrealized global growth potential. Argand companies have strong market share, sustainable competitive advantages, defensive characteristics, and significant growth potential supported by secular demand trends. The firm focuses on specialty manufacturing and business services companies with a strong U.S. nexus (headquarters, primary growth market, or majority of revenue) and often significant global operations or expansion opportunities.

Argand is a growth-oriented control investor that seeks complex, often contrarian, situations in order to buy well. The team employs a hands-on approach to partnering with management to create value across the investment lifecycle and help portfolio companies achieve their full potential as world-class, industry-leading companies.

Further information on Argand can be found on the website:

www.argandequity.com

For more information about Argand contact:

Heather Faust

Managing Partner & Co-Founder

Argand Partners

(212) 588-6470

[email protected]

SOURCE Argand Partners

Related Links

https://argandequity.com/

