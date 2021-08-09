Argano Appoints Mark Hermans Group Chief Operating Officer

DALLAS, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Argano announced today Mark Hermans has been appointed Group Chief Operating Officer. As COO he will report to Argano Group CEO Chip Register.

Hermans will lead efforts to design the future state operating model, business processes, and technology foundation supporting Argano's unique platform and organizational model. The Argano platform is centered around group collaboration across cloud-based solutions to drive impact for clients. Hermans will focus on developing those strengths and Argano's differentiated approach to serving the whole client. This includes clients' processes, technologies, people, and culture to develop an on-going ability to adapt to change and ride each wave of disruption to success and growth.

Hermans will also continue in his role of COO for Argano platform company Arbela Technologies. Before joining Arbela Technologies, Hermans held roles of Senior Vice President - North America for UXC Eclipse, Solution Delivery Manager - Australia for UXC Eclipse, Senior Implementation Consultant for Tectura, and Director of Operations for TIR Systems.

"The combined strengths of the businesses that make up Argano are focused on delivering superior impact for our clients by bridging the gap between the market opportunity and their ability to execute effectively by building the digital foundation required to be a market leader," said Argano Group CEO Chip Register. "Mark brings a track record of combining diverse domain expertise and disciplines into a complete package and enabling the collaboration that allows Argano to uniquely deliver both the breadth and depth of capability needed to transform our clients' core operations."

"I am looking forward to helping design the systems and processes that foster collaboration and balance the flexibility required for ongoing growth and change, with the structure necessary to enable adoption and execution by employees," said Hermans. "I am confident that Argano's focus on building the digital foundations that help businesses grow and commitment to delivering superior impact for clients will drive untapped value within our clients' businesses that couldn't be accessed before."

Argano brings together specialized firms on an integrated platform. This model offers clients access to a unified set of unique business and technology solutions that are core to a strong digital foundation including:

Enabling sales and services to deliver frictionless customer experiences that optimize revenue.

Architecting integrated logistics and supply chains that are resilient and flexible.

Delivering agile planning systems and analytics that drive a more strategic approach to financial management.

Implementing ERP systems and processes that improve data visibility and integrity across core operations.

Building workforce solutions that enhance employee engagement, productivity and value.

About Argano

Argano is a next-generation business and technology services provider that builds the Digital Foundations that make businesses run better. Argano is purpose built for the Digital Renaissance, leveraging insight and innovation to help leaders design and implement the complex solutions necessary to not just survive but thrive and improve financial and operational performance. Argano believes a firm's core operating technologies should be enablers of commercial innovation, not a constant source of limitation, and is committed to helping clients think differently about how they deploy and manage people, processes and technology. For more information visit argano.com.

