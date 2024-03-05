Argenbright Security Europe Limited Ushers in New Financial Leadership with Tom Wolfram at the Helm

LONDON, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Argenbright Group announces the addition of Tom Wolfram to its ASEL leadership team in the United Kingdom. Wolfram, who stepped into the role on March 1, brings a wealth of experience spanning two decades in public and private equity.

Wolfram's career has seen him navigate various sectors, including medical devices, pharmaceutical/healthcare contract manufacturing, industrial automation and controls, and airport and critical infrastructure security systems. His resume features tenures at L3Harris Automation and Abbey Pharma Group. Most recently, he was Finance Director, EMEAI, for Leidos Holdings, Inc., an enterprise security solutions firm.

Ernie Patterson, Chairman of International Business for Argenbright Group: "Tom's expertise in leadership, operational finance, cost management, restructuring, M&A, post-merger integration, and business sale and exit will be invaluable to our company as we continue to grow and expand. We are so pleased to have him on board and eagerly anticipate his contributions to our success."

ASEL, a security and risk management company, recently bolstered its ranks with Dan Hardy as Group Managing Director, Brendan Musgrove as Chief Operating Officer for Manned Guarding, and Martin Smethurst as Chief Customer Officer. Wolfram will replace former CFO Ian Morl, who will move to an advisory role during this period.

Karan Ishwar, Group CEO, Argenbright Group: Ian was instrumental in ASEL's early growth and success. I thank him for his guidance and look forward to working with Tom, Dan, and the rest of ASEL's leadership team as we strengthen and broaden our business horizons.

ASEL is a leading security services firm within the Argenbright portfolio. In 2023, Argenbright committed to investing 60 million pounds in the UK through 2025.

The Argenbright Group is a privately held family of companies that provides tech-enabled solutions to various industries, including aviation services, facilities management, and commercial and government security. Argenbright Group was founded in 1979 by Atlanta-based entrepreneur Frank A. Argenbright, Jr., and has grown to a $1.4 billion global operation across the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Europe. The Argenbright portfolio includes Velociti Services, Unifi Aviation, and Argenbright Security Europe Limited (ASEL).

