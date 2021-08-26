Argent Continues to Convert Retail Space to Medical in Southern California Shopping Centers

HACIENDA HEIGHTS, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Argent Retail Advisors has executed a 12,000-square-foot lease at Bixby Hacienda Plaza with Emerald Health Services, a local medical tenant that provides healthcare services to adults and senior citizens. Terry Bortnick and Preston Kim of Argent Retail Advisors represented the national property owner, CFT NV Developments, LLC, in the 10-year lease agreement. The space is part of a community shopping center located across the street from Puente Hills regional mall. A retailer formerly occupied the location and the new tenant took the space as-is with no landlord's work.

This is the third large national medical anchor tenant Argent has placed in a former retail space in greater Los Angeles during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As a result of our long-term expertise in retail anchor store leasing, we did not limit our search to traditional retailers because the retail tenant pool has shrunk dramatically in recent years. A medical tenant like Emerald Health will drive as much, if not more, foot traffic into the shopping center, which will benefit our restaurants and service retail tenants and provide a strong, stable rental stream for the landlord from a national medical tenant with an exceptionally strong business," said Argent Retail Advisors President Terry Bortnick.

About Argent Retail Advisors: Argent Retail Advisors, Inc. is a retail commercial real estate brokerage and consulting firm based in Mission Viejo, California. Since its inception in 2008, Argent has consistently ranked as one of the top retail leasing firms in Southern California.

