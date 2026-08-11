Argent Financial Group Named Among Inc.'s Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America for Third Consecutive Year

RUSTON, La., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Argent Financial Group has once again been recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 list. The honor marks Argent's third consecutive appearance on the prestigious annual ranking and its fifth recognition in the past eight years.

The annual Inc. 5000 list celebrates companies that have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, rapid technological change, and an increasingly competitive business environment. "This year's honorees exemplify the innovation, resilience, and determination required to thrive in today's marketplace," according to Inc.

"Earning this recognition once again is a testament to the capacity of our people and the confidence our clients place in us," said Kyle McDonald, CEO of Argent Financial Group. "As we continue to grow, our focus remains unchanged: delivering personalized solutions, exceptional service, and long-term value for the individuals, families, institutions, and businesses we serve."

Since its founding in 1990, Argent has steadily expanded both its geographic reach and the client assets it oversees. This sustained growth reflects the firm's long-term outlook, strategic vision, and commitment to serving clients across generations.

Today, Argent employs more than 575 professionals and oversees more than $180 billion in client assets and three million mineral acres. The company's inclusion on this year's Inc. 5000 list is a testament to the vision, dedication, and entrepreneurial spirit that continue to drive its success.

"This recognition belongs to our entire team," McDonald said. "Their expertise, ingenuity, and commitment to excellence have enabled Argent to continue growing while staying focused on what matters most, serving our clients and helping each achieve their goals."

To compile the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, Inc. ranks companies based on percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. Eligible companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other firms—as of the end of December 31, 2022. Businesses must have been established and generating revenue by March 31, 2022, with a minimum of $100,000 in revenue that year and at least $2 million in 2025.

About Argent Financial Group

Argent Financial Group (Argent) is a leading, independent client asset services firm offering individuals, families, businesses, and institutions wealth management, asset management, and asset servicing. The firm is responsible for more than $180 billion in client assets. Formed in 1990 in Ruston, Louisiana, Argent can trace its roots back to 1930. For more information, visit www.ArgentFinancial.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE Argent Financial Group