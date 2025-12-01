Argent Trust Company Names Tara Adams Louisville Market President

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Argent Financial Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Tara Adams as market president of Argent Trust Company in the Louisville office. In this role, Adams will serve as the senior leader overseeing private wealth management including trust, estate and retirement services administration.

With more than 20 years of experience in financial and trust services, risk management and trust operations, Adams is recognized for building lasting client relationships, recruiting top talent and driving organizational growth.

Tara Adams

Adams previously served as vice president, trust services and compliance senior trust officer, and principal for family office services at Johnson Trust Company, where she led the trust administration team supporting ultra-high-net-worth families through strategic oversight and comprehensive wealth and legacy planning.

As market president, Adams will play a key role in Argent's operations. Reporting directly to central regional executive – Oxford market president Brooks Campany, she will lead the Louisville team in providing exceptional investment, trust, estate and family office services to high-net-worth clients.

"We're delighted to have Tara join our Louisville team," said Campany. "Her client-first mindset, leadership experience and ability to inspire those around her will strengthen our team and the service we provide."

Adams earned her bachelor of business administration in finance and management from the University of Kentucky and holds the Certified Trust and Fiduciary Advisor (CTFA) designation. Active in her community, she has served on the boards of the Center for Holocaust and Humanity Education and the Contemporary Dance Theatre and has volunteered with Room In The Inn, United Way, Junior Achievement and Faith In Action.

"I was drawn to Argent for its team-oriented culture and strong focus on client satisfaction," Adams said. "Joining a reputable company committed to excellence is incredibly motivating, and I'm excited to contribute to continued growth and success in Kentucky."

A lifelong Kentuckian and proud University of Kentucky graduate, Adams has called Lexington, Northern Kentucky and now Louisville home. Life with her two sons is full of energy, laughter and plenty of basketball games, and they enjoy spending time together vacationing in Naples, Florida. She treasures every moment with family and friends and believes deeply in the power of relationships and the importance of nurturing genuine connections with the people who matter most.

About Argent Financial Group

Argent Financial Group (Argent) is a leading, independent client asset services firm offering individuals, families, businesses, and institutions wealth management, asset management, and asset servicing. The firm is responsible for more than $105 billion in client assets. Formed in 1990 in Ruston, Louisiana, Argent can trace its roots back to 1930. For more information, visit www.ArgentFinancial.com.

