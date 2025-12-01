Argent Trust Appoints Kade McDonald as Vice President, Business Development in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Argent Trust has appointed Kade McDonald as vice president, business development, in its Shreveport office. In this role, he will be responsible for new client outreach and strengthening existing customer relationships.

Reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer Reid Harrell, McDonald will lead the Shreveport team in developing relationships with affluent clients, recruiting top talent, delivering comprehensive services and driving organizational growth, while championing Argent's independence as a full-scale private wealth management firm.

Kade McDonald

McDonald joins Argent Trust after an eight-year tenure with Origin Bank, where he served as vice president and market relationship banker. In that role, he focused on developing new relationships and providing banking services. He previously worked in the oil and gas industry for five-and-a-half years.

"We are very pleased to welcome Kade to our Argent Trust family," said Harrell. "With his distinguished banking career, extensive oil and gas experience and deep industry knowledge, he will play a pivotal role in driving our growth and success in the Shreveport market."

McDonald holds a bachelor's degree in business and accounting from Louisiana State University. Active in his community, he serves as chairman of the board of directors for Red River STEM, LLC dba Sci-Port Discovery Center, and is a member of the North Louisiana Angel Fund Due Diligence Committee.

"Argent distinguishes itself through its unwavering commitment to clients, built on trust and enduring relationships," said McDonald. "I look forward to working with this incredible team to uphold and advance Argent's reputation for exceptional service."

McDonald and his wife, Claire Wicker McDonald, have been married 10 years and have four children: Mary Ellis, Catherine, Eloise, and William. They are active members of Broadmoor Baptist Church. McDonald is a former board member of the Petroleum Club of Shreveport and participates in the Southern Trace Country Club community through golf and tennis. His hobbies include golf and hunting.

