Argent Institutional Trust Company (AITC) Announces the Hiring of John C. Shiroda as Director and Relationship Manager

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Argent Institutional Trust Company (AITC) is proud to announce the hiring of John C. Shiroda as director and relationship manager. With more than 25 years of experience in corporate trust and public finance, Shiroda brings extensive expertise to AITC, strengthening the company's position as a leading provider of trust and agency services.

In his new role, Shiroda will be based in New Orleans, La., and will leverage his background in corporate trust administration, municipal debt, and asset management to support AITC's continued growth. He will play a key role in strengthening AITC's relationships with clients, enhancing service offerings, and developing financial solutions to meet the evolving needs of the marketplace.

Shiroda most recently served as executive director for the Natural Resources Trust Authority, where he oversaw the financial strategy and regulatory framework of the Louisiana Department of Conservation and Energy. His prior roles at Hancock Whitney Bank and Regions Bank included leadership in corporate trust sales and client relationship management, where he consistently ranked as a top revenue producer and led multiple successful initiatives.

"We are thrilled to welcome John to our team," said Steven B. Eason, CEO of Argent Institutional Trust Company. "His vast experience in corporate trust, public finance, and financial services, combined with his leadership capabilities, will be invaluable as we continue to expand our business and innovate in the trust services sector. John's deep understanding of the intricacies of trust administration and his proven track record of success make him an ideal fit for this position, and we're excited about the strategic impact he will have on our organization."

"I am excited to join AITC and work alongside such a talented team," said Shiroda. "I look forward to contributing to AITC's continued growth, building on the company's strong reputation, and enhancing its service offerings to better meet the needs of our clients. The opportunity to help shape the future of AITC and contribute to its success is one I truly cherish."

Shiroda holds a bachelor's degree in English from Louisiana State University and is a Certified Corporate Trust Specialist (CCTS), an honor he earned from the Cannon Financial Institute. His comprehensive knowledge of public finance, asset custody, and corporate trust administration makes him a valuable addition to AITC's leadership team.

About Argent Institutional Trust Company (AITC)

Originally founded as Trust Management Incorporated in 1954, TMI was a Texas-chartered trust company. In August 2023, TMI merged with Argent Financial Group to become AITC and is headquartered in Tampa, FL, as a Florida trust company. Since its inception, AITC has grown into a full-service provider of trust and agency services.

AITC operates administration offices in Tampa (FL), Atlanta (GA), Fort Worth (TX), Milwaukee (WI), and New York City (NY), and is adding Columbus (OH), Cincinnati (OH), Indianapolis (IN) and Grand Rapids (MI), delivering exceptional client care across four primary service categories: trustee, escrow, and loan agency; custody services; IRA; family office and investment partnerships.

AITC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Argent Financial Group (Argent), a leading, independent client asset services firm with a particular focus on corporate trust and custody services through AITC. Following the AITC acquisition of the corporate trust and custody business from Huntington National Bank, the firm is responsible for more than $160 billion in client assets. Formed in 1990 in Ruston, Louisiana, Argent can trace its roots back to 1930. For more information, visit www.ArgentFinancial.com.

SOURCE Argent Institutional Trust Company