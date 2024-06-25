Argent LNG Announces Long-Term Lease with Greater Lafourche Port Commission for Development of up to 20 MTPA Facility

METAIRIE, La., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Argent LNG is pleased to announce the signing of a long-term lease agreement with the Greater Lafourche Port Commission, securing 144 acres of prime land at Port Fourchon. This strategic agreement paves the way for the development of a state-of-the-art liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility with a projected capacity of up to 20 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) pending a waterway suitability assessment and overall Federal approval.

Greater Lafourche Port Commission

Port Fourchon, known for its strategic location and robust infrastructure, will serve as the ideal site for Argent LNG's ambitious project. The 144-acre lease agreement underscores Argent LNG's commitment to advancing the LNG industry and supporting global energy demands with a focus on sustainability and efficiency.

Key Highlights:

Strategic Location: Port Fourchon is a critical hub for the energy industry, offering unparalleled access to global markets and established infrastructure, making it the perfect location for Argent LNG's development.

State-of-the-Art Facility: Upon receiving Federal approval, the planned up to 20 MTPA LNG facility will incorporate the latest in liquefaction technology, ensuring high efficiency and low carbon intensity, aligning with global efforts towards cleaner energy solutions.

Economic Impact: The development of this facility is expected to bring significant economic benefits to the region, including job creation and increased local investment, further cementing Port Fourchon's role as a vital energy hub.

Quotes:

Jonathan Bass, CEO of Argent LNG: "We are thrilled to partner with the Greater Lafourche Port Commission to develop our LNG facility at Port Fourchon. This lease agreement marks a significant milestone in our journey to provide reliable and sustainable energy solutions. We are committed to leveraging the unique advantages of this location to meet the growing global demand for LNG."

Chett Chiasson, Executive Director of the Greater Lafourche Port Commission: "We are excited to welcome Argent LNG to Port Fourchon. This project aligns with our mission to support and enhance the energy industry while bringing economic growth to our community. We look forward to a successful partnership and the positive impact this development will have on our region." (www.argentlng.com)

About Argent LNG: Argent LNG is a forward-thinking energy company focused on the production and distribution of liquefied natural gas (LNG). With a commitment to sustainability and innovation, Argent LNG aims to meet the world's growing energy needs while reducing environmental impact.

About Greater Lafourche Port Commission: The Greater Lafourche Port Commission is dedicated to the economic development of Port Fourchon and the surrounding region. The Commission strives to provide exceptional service and infrastructure to support the needs of the energy industry and enhance the local economy. (https://portfourchon.com)

Media Contacts:

Chett C. Chiasson, MPA

Executive Director

P: 985-632-6701

F: 985-632-6703

Jonathan Bass

[email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jonathan-bass-a3bba069

SOURCE Argent LNG, LLC