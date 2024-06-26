Argent LNG Selects Worley as its EPC & Development Partner for 20 MTPA LNG facility in Port Fourchon

METAIRIE, La., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Argent LNG is to be a phased development of liquefaction trains at a Greenfield site, strategically located at Port Fourchon in Louisiana. Argent has signed a long-term lease with the Greater Lafourche Port Commission and now aims to capitalize on the growing global demand for gas through LNG by developing a low-cost, low-carbon intensity facility on the lands west of the current port. Argent has selected Worley as a partner to move this project forward, with the initial focus on developing the site layouts and selecting the most appropriate technology to deliver the optimal outcome for capital cost; operating efficiency and carbon intensity. Worley will initiate the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) process with Argent and swiftly move into the Pre-FEED phase where greater definition of the development will be achieved.

Worley

Jim Lenton, Group SVP for Upstream, Midstream and LNG at Worley said, "Since meeting at Gastech 2023, we've developed a strong relationship with Argent, and we look forward to continuing to build on that as the project progresses. This project presents an opportunity to work initially with our Worley Consulting teams to identify the preferred technology and layout for the site." (www.worley.com/en/insights/our-news)

Jonathan Bass, the CEO of the Argent LNG development commented, "Worley has been very proactive in supporting our development and introducing us to potential beneficial stakeholders for this planned facility. We look forward to capturing the extensive end to end capability of Worley as we develop out the site." (www.argentlng.com)

Worley's services will be delivered through its Houston and Baton Rouge offices while leveraging global LNG subject matter expertise. Other contractors and suppliers will be engaged as the development matures.

About Argent LNG

Argent LNG is a pioneering company focused on revolutionizing LNG production and distribution. Strategically located at Port Fourchon in Louisiana, Argent LNG aims to provide the global market with energy security and a cleaner alternative to traditional energy sources. With a commitment to innovation, efficiency, and environmental responsibility, Argent LNG is poised to become a key player in the future of US energy exports.

About Worley

Worley is a global professional services company of energy, chemicals and resources experts. We partner with customers to deliver projects and create value over the life of their assets. We're bridging two worlds, moving towards more sustainable energy sources, while helping to provide the energy, chemicals and resources needed now.

Contact:

Jonathan Bass

3107295156

[email protected]

SOURCE Argent LNG, LLC