Argent Materials Makes Major Contribution to Battle for the Bay Cleanup Initiative by Mayors of Oakland & San Francisco

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This morning, the mayors of Oakland and San Francisco formally kicked off the "Battle for the Bay" Cleanup Challenge taking place on Saturday, September 21. Oakland's Argent Materials joined the effort as a lead sponsor with a $50,000 donation - tying the largest to date - and commitment to field dozens of volunteers and host a community cleanup in its East Oakland neighborhood, in partnership with Alameda County Supervisor Nate Miley.

Bill Crotinger, President of Argent Materials, announced: "This is part of our commitment to Oakland. We clean blocks and blocks of streets around our business every day alongside industry partners like AB&I Foundry. We're glad the mayors are working together to address the challenge of dumping along our shorelines and throughout our communities, and we're proud to partner with Alameda County Supervisor Nate Miley to support the Battle for the Bay."

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf expressed appreciation: "One of the many things I love about Oakland are companies like Argent Materials that really step up for our community. With their help, I hope Oakland can win this Battle for the Bay cleanup competition, and more importantly, make progress in the daily battle against litter and illegal dumping in our communities."

Alameda County Supervisor Nate Miley added: "Illegal dumping knows no boundaries, which is why I'm glad the mayors are addressing it as a regional issue. I look forward to working with Argent Materials to host a big East Oakland cleanup on September 21, because cleaning up our streets and waterways is a major priority!"

Argent's contribution will support both the cleanup day event and associated volunteer drive. Projects planned include trash removal in the cities and on beaches, tree planting, and habitat restoration. This cleanup effort is part of the largest volunteer day in California and the world. On September 21, thousands of volunteers in the Bay and beyond will remove litter from waterways and shorelines, as well as upstream areas across California, the nation, and in about 100 participating countries.

To learn more and get involved, visit https://www.battleforthebay2019.org .

Argent Materials was formed in 2013 to provide a resource to contractors for disposal of concrete and asphalt and a reliable resource for aggregate products within the East Bay. Learn more at https://argentmaterials.com .

SOURCE Argent Materials

Related Links

https://www.argentmaterials.com

