Argent Tape & Label Accelerates Growth with Plex Systems

In 2010, Argent initiated an ambitious growth plan. As part of the company's transformation strategy, leadership selected the Plex Manufacturing Cloud, including ERP and MES capabilities, as its system of record to connect people, systems, materials, processes and products. Plex enables Argent to utilize an open book management model, with each employee taking ownership and responsibility for company operating metrics. Employees are also tied directly to company's financial performance, with a gainsharing program that returns a portion of profits to the workforce.

Since implementation, Argent has boosted inventory accuracy to 98 percent, reduced scrap by 23 percent, dropped overall down time by 34 percent, and achieved nearly 100 percent on-time product delivery to customers. For more on Argent's unique approach to success, read the case study here.

"Our open book management approach gives every employee access to our books, entrusting them with complete transparency and ownership responsibility," said Lynn Perenic, president and CEO of Argent Tape & Label. "We rely on Plex for real-time, accurate information across the company, and the ongoing visibility Plex provides is essential to our long-term growth goals."

Plex is the Manufacturing Cloud, delivering industry-leading ERP and manufacturing automation to nearly 600 companies across process and discrete industries. Plex pioneered Cloud solutions for the shop floor, connecting suppliers, machines, people, systems and customers with capabilities that are easy to configure, deliver continuous innovation and reduce IT costs. With insight that starts on the production line, Plex helps companies see and understand every aspect of their business ecosystems, enabling them to lead in an ever-changing market. Learn more at www.plex.com.

