Argentina Conversational Commerce Intelligence Report 2023: Market to Reach $9.4 Billion by 2028 - 75+ KPIs on End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Product Offering, and Spend By Application

DUBLIN, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Argentina Conversational Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 75+ KPIs on Conversational Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Product Offering, and Spend By Application - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Conversational commerce industry in Argentina is expected to grow by 24.6% on annual basis to reach US$3.6 billion in 2023.



The conversational commerce industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 21.0% during 2022-2028. The conversational commerce transaction value in the country will increase from US$3.6 billion in 2023 to reach US$9.4 billion by 2028.



This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of conversational commerce industry, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of conversational commerce market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.



The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.

In-depth Understanding of Argentina Conversational Commerce Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast in Argentina .

. Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors: Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.

Insights into Opportunity by products: Get market dynamics by key products of conversational commerce.

Scope



Argentina Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

Transaction Value

Transaction Volume

Average Value Per Transaction

Argentina Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Virtual Assistant Type

AI-Based Virtual Assistants

Non-Intelligent Chatbot

Argentina Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Virtual Assistant Type

Chatbots

Digital Voice Assistants

OTT Messaging

RCS Messaging

Argentina Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Chatbots

Web-Based

App-Based

Argentina Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Key Sectors

Retail Shopping

Travel & Hospitality

Online Food Service

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare and Wellness

Financial Services

Technology Products and Services

Other Sectors

Argentina Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast in Key Sectors by Product Offering

Retail Shopping By Chatbots

Travel & Hospitality By Chatbots

Online Food Service By Chatbots

Media and Entertainment By Chatbots

Healthcare and Wellness By Chatbots

Financial Services By Chatbots

Technology Products and Services By Chatbots

Other Sectors By Chatbots

Retail Shopping By Digital Voice Assistants

Travel & Hospitality By Digital Voice Assistants

Online Food Service By Digital Voice Assistants

Media and Entertainment By Digital Voice Assistants

Healthcare and Wellness By Digital Voice Assistants

Financial Services By Digital Voice Assistants

Technology Products and Services By Digital Voice Assistants

Other Sectors By Digital Voice Assistants

Retail Shopping By OTT Messaging

Travel & Hospitality By OTT Messaging

Online Food Service By OTT Messaging

Media and Entertainment By OTT Messaging

Healthcare and Wellness By OTT Messaging

Financial Services By OTT Messaging

Technology Products and Services By OTT Messaging

Other Sectors By OTT Messaging

Retail Shopping By RCS Messaging

Travel & Hospitality By RCS Messaging

Online Food Service By RCS Messaging

Media and Entertainment By RCS Messaging

Healthcare and Wellness By RCS Messaging

Financial Services By RCS Messaging

Technology Products and Services By RCS Messaging

Other Sectors By RCS Messaging

Argentina Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Organization Size

Large Enterprise

Medium-Sized Enterprise

Small Enterprise

Argentina Total Spend on Conversational Commerce Market

Argentina Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Spend on Application

Software Application

IT Services

Consulting Services

Argentina Conversational Commerce Spend on Key Sectors

Retail Shopping

Travel & Hospitality

Online Food Service

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare and Wellness

Financial Services

Technology Products and Services

Other Sectors

