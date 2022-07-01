Argentina Data Center Market (2022 to 2027) - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Argentina Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report considers the present scenario of the Argentina data center market and its market dynamics for 2022?2027. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market.



Argentina data center market size will grow at a CAGR of 9.59% during 2022-2027.



Key Report Highlights

The COVID-19 impact, remote working has led to the increase in data generation at local levels along with the introduction of data privacy and protection law, Ley de Proteccion de Los Datos Personales will drive the demand for data centers in Argentina .

. The Government had announced its ICT targets for 2020-2023 in its Plan ConectAR. The plan aims at improved 4G connectivity, deployment of 5G, improvement in satellite and fiber optic coverage, bridging the digital divide, especially in rural areas, increased adoption of cloud computing, especially for government services, setting up of a national data center, and increase in the adoption of digital television.

In Argentina , local enterprises, bank institutions, and international companies are some customers hosting their data in colocation data centers. The rising adoption of cloud-based services is helping in the growth of retail and wholesale colocation services in the market. The market is witnessing increased demand for colocation spaces across existing and upcoming data centers.

, local enterprises, bank institutions, and international companies are some customers hosting their data in colocation data centers. The rising adoption of cloud-based services is helping in the growth of retail and wholesale colocation services in the market. The market is witnessing increased demand for colocation spaces across existing and upcoming data centers. The deployment of 5G networks will boost the digital economy of the region and will lead to higher demand for high-bandwidth networking infrastructure. The adoption of Software Defined Networking (SDN) is likely to increase owing to smart city initiatives carried out by government agencies.

Why You Should Buy

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Argentina colocation market revenue.

colocation market revenue. An assessment of the data center investment in Argentina by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators. Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Argentina data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Argentina data center market size during the forecast period.

data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the data center market size during the forecast period. Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Argentina

Facilities Covered (Existing): 05

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 01

Coverage: 4 Cities

Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Argentina

Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2027)

Retail Colocation Pricing

The Argentina data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast. A comprehensive analysis of the Argentina data center market growth, latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, and prospects for the industry.

data center market growth, latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, and prospects for the industry. Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Argentina

15+ Unique Data Center Properties

Data Center It Load Capacity

Data Center White Floor Area Space

Existing Data Center Capacity by Cities

Cities Covered

Buenos Aires

Cordoba

Chapter 2 Investment Opportunities in Argentina

Data Center Investments

Investment by Area

Investment by Power Capacity

Chapter 3 Data Center Colocation Market in Argentina

Colocation Services Market in Argentina

Retail Colocation

Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-Ons

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Market Restraints

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation

It Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast

Chapter 6 Tier Standard Investment

Tier I & Ii

Tier Iii

Chapter 7 Key Market Participants

It Infrastructure Providers

Construction Contractors

Support Infrastructure Providers

Data Center Investors

Chapter 8 Appendix

Market Derivation

Quantitative Summary

Companies Mentioned

Arista Networks

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

NetApp

Oracle

AECOM

Constructora Sudamericana

Fluor Construction

Quark

ABB

Alfa Laval

Assa Abloy

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Siemens

Vertiv Group

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

EdgeConnex

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8sdx2r

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets