Argentina Recognized as the Restructuring Deal of the Year in LatinFinance 2020 Deals of the Year Awards

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- D.F. King & Co., Inc., an AST company, ("D.F. King") has been recognized by LatinFinance in their 2020 Deals of the Year Awards for "Restructuring Deal of the Year". The award acknowledges a recent Argentina sovereign restructuring transaction where D.F. King was retained to provide information, tabulation and exchange agent services.

LatinFinance's annual Deals of the Year Awards recognizes both exceptional transactions as well as the institutions that drive them. The full list of winning transactions and institutions can be found in a special supplement to LatinFinance magazine.

"We are honored by this prestigious award," said Ann Bekesh, Vice President, Corporate Proxy, of D.F. King. "Our team worked diligently on this complex transaction and it is very exciting to be recognized for this achievement."

D.F. King utilizes an elaborate proprietary database and analytical capabilities as well as a team of experts for the best situational analyses to formulate approaches designed to position their clients for success.

"This sizeable transaction was essential for the Argentine economy and we are proud to have been an asset in its successful outcome," said Tom Germinario, Senior Managing Director of D.F. King. "We are relied on by our clients to provide insight, guidance and exceptional consulting services and this achievement highlights our ability to produce positive results."

This award recognition comes shortly after D.F. King was named as a Top Proxy Solicitor by Bloomberg Global Activism Market Review. For the year ending December 31, 2020, the leading corporate proxy services company ranked number 1 representing and advising on the largest proxy contests by market capitalization.

About D.F. King, an AST Company:

At D.F. King, an AST company, we leverage our unique depth and diversity of experience to deliver high-level advisory services, custom reporting, shareholder outreach programs and educational strategies to each client. D.F. King provides high-level advisory services in contested solicitations and proactive solutions for all corporate governance needs. Services include proxy solicitation; shareholder profile analysis; proxy advisory firm consulting; M&A / information agent services; corporate governance consulting; and call center services.

About AST:

AST is a leading provider of ownership data management and analytics to public and private companies as well as mutual funds. We offer a comprehensive product set, including transfer agency services, employee stock plan administration services, proxy solicitation and advisory services, private company solutions, and bankruptcy claims administration services. AST affiliates include AST Trust Company (Canada), D.F. King, and Donlin, Recano & Company, Inc. Learn more at www.astfinancial.com .

