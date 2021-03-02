Argentina's National Parks Provide An Ideal Way To Experience The Country's Great Diversity Of Landscapes And Climates
Mar 02, 2021, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Argentina is a treasure trove of natural attractions. The country's wide-open spaces unveil a great diversity of landscapes, geological formations, and climates ranging from subtropical in the north to sub-Antarctic in the far south.
One of the best ways to see Argentina's riches is by visiting the country's wide network of national parks, many of them listed UNESCO World Heritage sites, and offering a plethora of outdoor adventures to experience the immensity of these natural wonders.
Following are two of the country's most iconic UNESCO-listed national parks:
Iguazú National Park
Home to one of the world's most famous waterfalls, Iguazú National Park is located in the northeastern province of Misiones. Upon entering the park, one can hear the roaring thunder of the 275 waterfalls (the Devil's Gorge being the top attraction here) that extend for nearly two miles with heights up to 270 feet.
The surrounding subtropical rainforest houses over 2,000 species of plants and 400 species of birds, as well as a variety of wildlife including tapirs, giant anteaters, howler monkeys, jaguars, and caimans.
Los Glaciares National Park
The largest of Argentina's National Parks (at nearly 1,800 acres), Los Glaciares National Park in southern Santa Cruz province, unveils some of the most majestic Patagonian landscapes with rugged towering mountain peaks, forests and glacial lakes. The 100-mile long Lake Argentino and the Perito Moreno glacier, famous for its regular thunderous ruptures, are the star attractions here.
The park is also home to a rich bird fauna including the emblematic Andean condor.
One of the best ways to tour this national park is by boat. More adventurous travelers can choose to experience the Perito Moreno on kayak or go on a mini trek on the glacier led by expert mountain guides.
