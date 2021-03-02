Argentina's National Parks Provide An Ideal Way To Experience The Country's Great Diversity Of Landscapes And Climates

One of the best ways to see Argentina's riches is by visiting the country's wide network of national parks.

Following are two of the country's most iconic UNESCO-listed national parks:

Iguazú National Park

Home to one of the world's most famous waterfalls, Iguazú National Park is located in the northeastern province of Misiones. Upon entering the park, one can hear the roaring thunder of the 275 waterfalls (the Devil's Gorge being the top attraction here) that extend for nearly two miles with heights up to 270 feet.

The surrounding subtropical rainforest houses over 2,000 species of plants and 400 species of birds, as well as a variety of wildlife including tapirs, giant anteaters, howler monkeys, jaguars, and caimans.

Los Glaciares National Park

The largest of Argentina's National Parks (at nearly 1,800 acres), Los Glaciares National Park in southern Santa Cruz province, unveils some of the most majestic Patagonian landscapes with rugged towering mountain peaks, forests and glacial lakes. The 100-mile long Lake Argentino and the Perito Moreno glacier, famous for its regular thunderous ruptures, are the star attractions here.

The park is also home to a rich bird fauna including the emblematic Andean condor.

One of the best ways to tour this national park is by boat. More adventurous travelers can choose to experience the Perito Moreno on kayak or go on a mini trek on the glacier led by expert mountain guides.

About INPROTUR:

INPROTUR, Argentina's National Institute for Tourism Promotion, also known as Visit Argentina, is a public-private entity responsible for promoting international travel to Argentina and for positioning Argentina as a global tourism destination. INPROTUR develops and executes promotional action plans in different global markets and conducts research and analysis of travel trends and market behavior in different source markets, in order to position Argentina as a desirable destination in those markets.

SOURCE INPROTUR