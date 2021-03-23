Argentina's Road of the Seven Lakes is the Ultimate One Day Road Trip to Enjoy Patagonia's Majestic Landscapes

Lake Lácar: Boasting transparent waters, this blue lagoon lies among the bend of San Martín de los Andes — a town in Northwest Patagonia known for its skiing, hiking, biking, and kayaking.

Lake Espejo: The name, which translates as "Mirror Lake", says it all. Nature-lovers travel far and wide to the southern Neuquén Province just to get a glimpse of the region's rugged mountains & blue sky replicated in this glacial tectonic lake.

Lake Correntoso: Located in Villa La Angostura, Lake Correntoso's shades of jade are surrounded by the region's biodiversity, including rainbow and brook trouts. Visitors can enjoy various beach activities or sleep under the stars at one of the lake's camping sites.

Lake Escondido: For a deeper sense of tranquility, venture off to Patagonia's best kept secret, Lake Escondido or "Hidden Lake." Take in captivating views of the emerald-colored water from above, or for those who love a challenge, access the lake via horseback on a multi-day journey.

Lake Villarino: Sporting layers of greens and blues, this lagoon is a popular place for fishing amongst the backdrop of Cerro Crespo's snowy peaks. Stay for the sunset and see the water mirror the sky, then settle in at a grassy campground located along the shore.

Lake Falkner: Named after an eighteenth century English missionary who studied the Patagonia region, Lake Falkner greets its visitors with khaki-colored seagrass and a long sandy beach. Hikers can make their way through the Cerro Falkner trail, traveling just under 5.5 miles for spectacular vistas.

Lake Machónico: Derived from Mapuche, the lake's indigenous name refers to the small crabs living among the shore. The small size of the lake makes it ideal for water activities, such as kayaking and canoeing, available year-round.

