Argentine Ant Trail Pheromone Break-Through Makes Insecticide More Effective and Pest Control Operators More Eco-Friendly

Suterra launches BioAmp® AA, the world's first trail pheromone insecticide adjuvant for the control of Argentine Ants.

Adding BioAmp® AA is proven to significantly reduce the need for insecticide reapplications, decreasing labor costs and increasing profitability for Pest Management Professionals (PMPs).

"Suterra's pheromone adjuvant reduces callbacks and improves customer satisfaction," said Pat Copps, former Technical Manager at Orkin Pest Control and current President of PTC Urban Entomology Consultants. "It's a win for both you and your customer."

"Commercial and residential customers want a sustainable alternative to more pesticides," said Vijay Pai, General Manager of Commercial Pests for Suterra. "BioAmp® AA delivers not just sustainability, but greater effectiveness."

The innovative microencapsulated formulation is compatible with nearly every non-repellent insecticide spray and fits into any ant control protocol. With easy-to-use cap dosing, professionals simply add one capful (25 ml) of BioAmp® AA per finished gallon of insecticide mix into their spray tank and mix according to the directions for use on the insecticide label.

Argentine Ant is an ever-expanding threat throughout the U.S., particularly in the West and South.

Pest management professionals interested in purchasing BioAmp® AA should email [email protected] or visit www.suterra.com/products/BioAmpAA.

About Suterra

Headquartered in Bend, Oregon and wholly owned by The Wonderful Company, Suterra is the global leader in pheromone-based insect control and monitoring solutions. Leveraging over 30 years of experience, Suterra produces hundreds of sustainable, cost-effective products used across six continents. Learn more at www.suterra.com/commercialpest.

Contact:

Vijay Pai

[email protected]

(541) 480-8014

SOURCE Suterra