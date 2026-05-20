Argentine Epithermal Discovery Story Lines Up Drill As Gold Supply Crisis Deepens

Issued on behalf of Golden Goose Resources Corp.

Companies mentioned: Golden Goose Resources Corp. (CSE: GGR) (OTCQB: GGRFF), Patagonia Gold Corp. (TSXV: PGDC), Targa Exploration Corp. (CSE: TEX) (OTCQB: TRGEF), Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC), Omai Gold Mines Corp. (TSXV: OMG)

VANCOUVER, BC, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity Insider News Commentary — The gold sector's central problem in 2026 is no longer price. The price has been doing the heavy lifting for two years. The problem is what is left in the ground that no one has yet found. Grassroots exploration has fallen to roughly 21% of the global exploration budget — a multi-decade low — and the average new gold discovery now takes more than a decade to reach commercial production.[1] The world's biggest producers are openly forecasting production declines for 2026 because they are depleting reserves faster than they can replace them.[1] Forecasters at Goldman Sachs and other major banks have pushed year-end 2026 gold targets into the US$5,400 to US$6,300 per ounce range.[1]

Key Takeaways

Golden Goose Resources (CSE: GGR) (OTCQB: GGRFF) completed Phase 1 mapping and channel sampling at Gran Esperanza, Río Negro, Argentina on April 22, 2026 — identifying approximately 23.6 kilometres of vein structures with observed mineralization across the western sector.

341 channel samples were collected from 265 channels cut perpendicular to vein trends at ~50-metre spacings; 12 additional rock chip samples from newly discovered veins in the eastern sector indicate a separate plutonic-complex setting that will require follow-up. Assay results are pending for all samples.

Gran Esperanza covers ~44,400 hectares in the Los Menucos District, North Patagonian Massif, sits two kilometres from a paved highway, and is adjacent to a gold project being drilled by Southern Copper and near the Calcatreu Project currently under development.

Goldman Sachs and other major banks have pushed year-end 2026 gold price targets into the US$5,400 to US$6,300 per ounce range; grassroots exploration has fallen to roughly 21% of the global exploration budget — a multi-decade low — at exactly the moment major producers are openly forecasting 2026 production declines.

Inside that structural setup, the small-cap explorers running disciplined field campaigns on district-scale ground are the names with the most asymmetric exposure to what happens next. Golden Goose Resources Corp. (CSE: GGR) (OTCQB: GGRFF) is one of them. On April 22, 2026, the Company announced the completion of geological mapping and channel sampling at its Gran Esperanza Project, a gold-silver property in the Los Menucos District of Río Negro, Argentina.[2] The Phase 1 field campaign — designed to define the epithermal vein system and refine priority exploration targets — produced a result that significantly upgraded the technical foundation under the project.[2]

23.6 Kilometres Of Vein Structures, Drill Targets Pending Assay

Approximately 23.6 kilometres of vein structures with observed mineralization were mapped and sampled across the western sector of the Gran Esperanza Property, with 341 channel samples systematically collected from 265 channels cut perpendicularly to the vein trends at approximately 50-metre spacings.[2] Twelve additional rock chip samples were collected from newly discovered veins in the eastern sector, where the Company is now interpreting a separate plutonic-complex setting that will require follow-up work to confirm.[2] Analytical results are pending for all samples and will be reported once received.[2]

The scale matters. As CEO Dustin Nanos framed the work when the program commenced on March 2, 2026: "This systematic program is designed to generate critical geological and geochemical data that will enhance our understanding of the scale and continuity of mineralization on the Property. Our objective is to methodically advance the Project and establish a strong technical foundation for additional programs including diamond drilling."[3] The April 22 completion announcement confirms that the Phase 1 field program improved Golden Goose's understanding of both the scale and the structural controls — and identifies favourable structural controls and extensive vein exposures as the basis on which Gran Esperanza is positioned as a compelling drill-ready exploration target.[2]

Why Gran Esperanza, And Why Now

Gran Esperanza covers approximately 44,400 hectares of year-round accessible terrain in the Los Menucos District, within the North Patagonian Massif — a region the Company describes as known for its high-grade precious metal potential.[3] The property is situated approximately two kilometres from a paved highway, with gentle topography and numerous secondary roads, supporting predictable logistics costs as the program scales.[3] The district context is equally important: Gran Esperanza is located adjacent to a gold project currently being drilled by Southern Copper, highlighting the active and growing exploration profile of the district, and is surrounded by major operators.[3]

The Project is also located near the Calcatreu Project — currently under development by Patagonia Gold (TSXV: PGDC) — which is centred on a low-sulphidation, epithermal gold and silver system with mineralization outcropping at the surface.[4] The proximity to an advancing development project in the same broad geological setting helps anchor the district-scale exploration thesis on which Golden Goose is operating.

Golden Goose signed a Definitive Agreement on January 29, 2026, with Valcheta Exploraciones S.A.S. to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Gran Esperanza Project through a series of cash payments and exploration expenditures totaling approximately US$4.448 million.[5] The Project is subject to a 1% net smelter return royalty, of which Golden Goose has the right to purchase 0.5% for US$1 million.[5] Veins average approximately 1–5 metres in width, with exposed lengths ranging from 50 to 2,500 metres, and are characterized by drusy quartz, banding, crustiform texture, and carbonate replacement.[3]

Inside A Reshaping Argentine And Junior Gold Explorer Universe

Golden Goose Resources is operating inside a publicly listed gold explorer universe that has continued to deliver developments through Q1 and into Q2 2026 — particularly across the Argentine epithermal vein opportunity and the broader high-grade junior gold space.

Patagonia Gold Corp. (TSXV: PGDC) is the most directly adjacent Argentine comparable. The Company's Calcatreu Project — Patagonia Gold's flagship — is located in the southern portion of Río Negro Province, 85 km south of the community of Ingeniero Jacobacci, and is centred on a low-sulphidation, epithermal gold and silver system with mineralization outcropping at the surface.[4] The total measured and indicated mineral resources at Calcatreu have been estimated at 9.84 million tonnes at an average grade of 2.11 g/t gold and 19.8 g/t silver, yielding 669,000 ounces of gold and 6.3 million ounces of silver.[4] Mining activities commenced in August 2025, and the project is advancing toward first leaching.[4] Calcatreu provides the most directly comparable Río Negro epithermal Au-Ag development reference point for Gran Esperanza.

Targa Exploration Corp. (CSE: TEX) (OTCQB: TRGEF) on April 30, 2026 announced that the final water permit had been received from Argentina's Santa Cruz Ministry of Energy and Mining to support a fully funded drill program at its El Zanjon gold-silver project, with a crew led by local partner Biz Latin Hub mobilizing camp and drill to the road-accessible El Zanjon project and drilling expected to commence during the first week of May 2026.[6] The El Zanjon program is targeting low-sulphidation epithermal gold-silver systems similar to those that host the Cerro Vanguardia mine 30 km north of the project — the same broad geological setting that defines the Argentine epithermal vein opportunity Golden Goose is pursuing further north.[6]

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) on April 2, 2026 reported additional drill results from its 2025–2026 Exploration Drill Program at the Hycroft Mine in Nevada. Hole H25D-6083 returned 53.4 metres at 304.14 g/t Ag and 1.33 g/t Au (4.86 g/t AuEq).[6] Hycroft offers a North American high-grade silver-gold comparable inside a producing-mine context — providing a useful contrast to the early-exploration Argentine epithermal context that defines Golden Goose's Gran Esperanza program.

Omai Gold Mines Corp. (TSXV: OMG) in early 2026 reported drill results including 4.18 g/t Au over 14.6 metres and 3.73 g/t Au over 17.3 metres at the Wenot deposit, and has commenced a 50,000-metre diamond drill program to expand and upgrade the overall Omai gold resources.[6] As an aggressively drilling South American gold-focused junior with a sizeable 2026 program in motion, Omai provides one of the cleaner read-throughs for the kind of news flow Golden Goose is positioning to begin generating once Gran Esperanza moves into its own drill phase.

Across all four comparables, the recurring pattern is visible: the most leverage-bearing equity stories in 2026 gold are the ones combining district-scale ground positions, technically-credible drill programs, and exposure to the structural supply-discovery gap that is now the defining feature of the gold sector.

The Catalyst Sequence Ahead

Golden Goose's near-term catalyst sequence is reasonably clean. Phase 1 mapping and channel sampling at Gran Esperanza was completed April 22, 2026; analytical results from the 341 channel samples and 12 rock chip samples are pending and will be reported once received.[2] Beyond Gran Esperanza, the Company holds the Goldfire Property in Quebec near Gold Fields' Windfall Project, and a controlling interest in the El Quemado Project in Salta Province, Argentina — providing additional optionality across two further high-grade precious metal jurisdictions.[1]

For investors looking for small-cap exposure to the gold supply-discovery gap thesis through a district-scale, drill-ready Argentine epithermal program with logistics already in place and assays in the queue, Gran Esperanza is structured to deliver exactly the kind of news flow that the 2026 gold market is now actively rewarding. The next catalysts — assay results, drill program announcement, drill start — sit within a visible window across the remainder of the year.

For more information on Golden Goose Resources please visit their website at: https://goldengooseresources.com/

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Article Sources

[1] https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/05/14/3294962/0/en/Twenty-Three-Kilometres-of-Veins-Three-Continents-of-Optionality-An-Argentine-Discovery-Story-Lines-Up-the-Drill.html

[2] https://www.tradingview.com/news/reuters.com,2026-04-22:newsml_Tnw5gT3lJ:0-golden-goose-resources-completes-mapping-and-channel-sampling-at-its-gran-esperanza-high-grade-gold-project-rio-negro-argentina/

[3] https://www.thenewswire.com/press-releases/1kVGFdE1Y-golden-goose-resources-commences-mapping-and-channel-sampling-at-its-gran-esperanza-high-grade-gold-project-rio-negro-argentina.html

[4] https://www.juniorminingnetwork.com/junior-miner-news/press-releases/1359-tsx-venture/pgdc/194084-update-on-construction-of-calcatreu-project.html

[5] https://www.juniorminingnetwork.com/junior-miner-news/press-releases/3101-cse/ggr/196198-golden-goose-resources-signs-definitive-agreement-to-acquire-up-to-100-of-the-high-grade-gran-esperanza-gold-project-in-rio-negro-province-argentina.html

[6] https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/05/14/3294962/0/en/Twenty-Three-Kilometres-of-Veins-Three-Continents-of-Optionality-An-Argentine-Discovery-Story-Lines-Up-the-Drill.html

DISCLAIMER NOTICE

Equity-Insider.com is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). This article is being distributed for MIQ by a 3rd-party paid for service. Maynard Communications ("MAY") has been paid by the company for GGR advertising and digital media. MIQ has not been paid directly by the company for the production of this content but expects to receive a fee from MAY for distribution services. MIQ owns shares of GGR purchased on the open market and reserves the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of GGR at any time without further notice. The information in our communications and on our website has not been independently verified and is not guaranteed to be correct.

This communication should not be viewed as a recommendation to buy or sell any security. The Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101) has not verified information on adjacent or nearby properties, and such information is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Gran Esperanza Project. Readers are cautioned that historical channel and rock chip results have not yet been verified by the Qualified Person and should not be relied upon. Always do your own due diligence before making any investment decisions.

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