Argentinian Tango And A Song To Get The World Together

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Argentina's Ministry of Tourism hosted an unforgettable event bringing together hundreds of the nation's most creative musicians, singers and passionate tango dancers to promote international tourism in an authentic way. The monumental activation, which took place in Bueno Aires, welcomed social media engagement by inviting musicians of all walks of life to post and share their special version of the famous song "Por Una Cabeza" by Carlos Gardel, using the hashtag #KaraokeTangoDay.

The tuneful campaign aims to position Argentina in the international travel market as a worthwhile destination for travelers to discover through the nostalgia of tango. Declared an Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2009, tango is not only Argentinian, but also global as it belongs to everyone. The song, featured in the activation, is composed and sung by Carlos Gardel, the renowned Argentine tango icon. His legacy includes hundreds of tango songs and other popular rhythms, as well as relevant national and international movies.

To view the #KaraokeTangoDay activation video, go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lzh0q-bqNmY

The initiative #KaraokeTangoDay is the continuation of a series of activations, framed under a vast digital strategy to promote different aspects of the destination such as Perito Moreno Glacier and Iguazu waterfalls through imaginative campaigns. Some of the recent campaigns highlighting the destination include introducing six travelers from different countries to Buenos Aires' vast nightlife during a 12-hour broadcast and a video invitation to experience "Mars in Puna" by witnessing the similarity of the land with planet Mars.

Argentina's unique sights and landscapes has been visited by 3.7 million travelers during the first quarter of 2019. This represents a year-to-year increase of 9.7 percent. From that total, 1.5 million arrived by plane, making it the best quarter in Argentina's tourism history with a year-to-year increase of 20.8 percent. An estimated 580,000 travelers opted for to arrive by water – river and sea – and 1.6 million by land.

For more information about Argentina, visit argentina.travel.

