Argentum AI Signs $2.5 Billion, 300MW AI Data Center Agreement with Boosteroid and DL Invest Group

CHICAGO and WARSAW, Poland, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Argentum AI today announced the signing of a landmark 300MW AI data center infrastructure agreement valued at approximately $2.5 billion with Boosteroid and DL Invest Group, marking one of the largest independent AI compute infrastructure deployments in Europe.

The agreement establishes a long-term framework for hyperscale AI infrastructure deployments supporting enterprise artificial intelligence workloads, advanced model training, and next-generation inference systems. Under the agreement, Argentum AI will deploy institutional-scale GPU infrastructure within a new high-density AI data center platform designed specifically for large-scale compute operations.

The project is expected to support tens of thousands of next-generation GPUs, including future deployments of NVIDIA GB300 systems, providing dedicated AI compute capacity for global enterprise and AI-native customers.

"This agreement represents another major step in building the independent infrastructure backbone required for the global AI economy," said Andrew Sobko, CEO of Argentum AI. "The demand for large-scale AI compute continues to accelerate globally, and institutional-grade infrastructure deployment is becoming one of the defining challenges of the technology industry. This project positions Argentum AI at the center of that transformation."

"We are excited to partner with Argentum AI on one of the most ambitious AI infrastructure projects in Europe," said Ivan Shvaichenko, CEO of Boosteroid. "The future of AI will belong to the companies that can deliver massive compute capacity quickly, reliably, and at scale. That is exactly what we are building together."

The facility will deliver high-density colocation infrastructure, advanced cooling systems, redundant power architecture, and enterprise-grade network connectivity specifically optimized for AI compute environments.

Boosteroid brings deep operational knowledge to the project, backed by the high-density GPU infrastructure it has already deployed and continues to run across 29 data centers in Europe, North America, and South America. Managing this global footprint has given its engineering teams a practical understanding of how to build and maintain reliable, low-latency networks at scale. That track record gives the new AI facility a strong foundation for meeting the performance demands of complex enterprise computing.

Argentum AI continues to expand its global AI infrastructure footprint through strategic partnerships, power-backed deployments, and long-duration compute agreements designed to meet the rapidly growing demand for dedicated GPU capacity worldwide.

Argentum AI is actively engaged with top-tier U.S. financial institutions and global investment banks to structure and provide large-scale financing solutions supporting hyperscale AI infrastructure deployments. As demand for AI compute continues to accelerate, the company is focused on combining institutional capital, power-backed infrastructure, and GPU deployment into a unified platform capable of supporting multibillion-dollar AI expansion globally.

"The partnership with Argentum AI and Boosteroid represents one of the key projects supporting the development of independent AI infrastructure in Europe. At DL Invest Group, we are consistently building a European real estate and digital infrastructure platform dedicated to hyperscale AI solutions. Our competitive advantage is our fully integrated operating model covering the entire investment process - from real estate and power infrastructure, through development and execution, to long-term asset management. This enables us to deliver scalable infrastructure that allows our technology partners to accelerate growth and strengthen their competitive advantage. Our ambition is to become one of the leaders of digital transformation and AI infrastructure development in Central and Eastern Europe" concluded Dominik Leszczyński, Founder & CEO of DL Invest Group,

About Argentum AI

Argentum AI is an independent, institutional-grade AI cloud platform focused on deploying large-scale GPU infrastructure for enterprise artificial intelligence applications, advanced compute systems, and next-generation AI workloads.

About Boosteroid

Boosteroid is a global technology and infrastructure company developing distributed GPU platforms for AI computing, HPC, and real-time workloads. Its GPU infrastructure spans 29 data centers and is supported by custom server solutions designed for high-performance, low-latency computing, including Boosteroid's cloud gaming service.

About DL Invest Group

DL Invest Group is a European real estate and digital infrastructure platform focused on hyperscale AI data center developments across Central and Eastern Europe. DL Invest Group is building one of the most promising AI infrastructure platforms in the region, leveraging strategically located assets with secured power infrastructure and deep infrastructure expertise to deliver large-scale projects for global technology operators and hyperscalers.

Sam Amsterdam

Communications Counsel

Argentum A.I.

[email protected]

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SOURCE Argentum AI