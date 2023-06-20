Argilla Named to the 2023 CB Insights AI 100 List of Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence Startups

The first open-source, data-centric labeling platform for LLMs has been recognized for achievements in NLP annotation

MADRID and NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Argilla , maker of the first platform that empowers enterprises to build production-ready natural language processing (NLP) solutions with a unique data-centric labeling platform, announced that it has been named to the 2023 CB Insights AI 100 ranking , showcasing the 100 most promising artificial intelligence companies in the world.

Utilizing the CB Insights platform, CB Insights picked these 100 private market vendors from a pool of nearly 9,000 companies. They were chosen based on CB Insights datasets — including R&D activity, proprietary Mosaic scores, business relationships, Yardstiq transcripts, investor profiles, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, and team strength — and criteria such as tech novelty and market potential. The research team also reviewed thousands of analyst briefings submitted by applicants.

Argilla is the first open-source, data-centric labeling platform to offer the most sophisticated labeling practices while simultaneously being simple enough to integrate with other NLP and MLOps tools. With nearly 1 million downloads, the platform empowers teams to involve business profiles in the process, ensuring that the models meet all industry requirements. By designing it to be simple to tailor pre-trained models to specific use cases, Argilla helps enterprises get the most out of their NLP solutions. Argilla's cloud offering is available in a range of sizes based on data volume making it a cost-effective and scalable solution for businesses of all sizes.

Additionally, Argilla recently launched " Argilla Feedback " to bring Large Language Model (LLM) fine-tuning and reinforcement learning from human feedback (RLHF) to businesses. Argilla Feedback is completely open-source and designed to boost the performance and safety of LLMs.

"We are honored and grateful to be recognized as one of the most promising AI startups by CB Insights," said Daniel Vila Suero, Argilla CEO. "Argilla's continued growth and success would not be possible without our talented, dedicated team and support from our partners and investors. As AI continues to redefine how we operate our businesses, human feedback will become increasingly important and Argilla remains committed to empowering enterprises to build robust and reliable language models with the first data labelling platform tailored for LLM fine-tuning and RLHF."

Argilla has thousands of users across the US, India, Europe, South America, Africa, and Asia. Current customers include Reale Seguros (Italy), Airbus (Germany), Red Eléctrica de España, Idealista, Seedtag (Spain), BASF, and Leyton (USA).

About Argilla:

Argilla is the maker of the first platform that empowers enterprises to build production-ready natural language processing (NLP) and LLM solutions with a unique data-centric labeling platform. Argilla empowers enterprises to build robust NLP products with human and machine feedback from data labeling to model monitoring. The company was founded in 2017 in Madrid, Spain by co-founders Daniel Vila Suero, Ph.D. (AI) and Francisco Aranda. To learn more or to request a demo visit argilla.io .

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

