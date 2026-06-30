Arglass Appoints Alex Garner as Vice President of Sales, Marketing & Sustainability

Seasoned Commercial Executive and Entrepreneur Joins Arglass to Lead Revenue Growth and Sustainability Strategy

VALDOSTA, Ga., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arglass, North America's most flexible, technologically advanced, and sustainable glass manufacturing platform, today announced the appointment of Alex Garner as Vice President of Sales, Marketing & Sustainability. Garner brings more than 20 years of commercial leadership experience across the consumer goods, packaging, and FMCG industries, and a proven entrepreneurial track record that aligns closely with Arglass' pioneering culture and growth ambitions.

"We built Arglass to challenge the status quo — in how glass is made, how it is powered, and how it serves our customers and the planet. Alex brings exactly the kind of bold commercial instincts and builder's mentality we need to take Arglass to the next level. His track record of creating value from the ground up, his deep knowledge of the packaging industry, and his passion for sustainable solutions make him the ideal leader to drive our growth story forward."

— Jose Arozamena, CEO, Arglass

A Career Built on Results

Garner's career spans two decades of driving profitable growth for some of the most recognizable names in consumer goods. He began his commercial journey at ConAgra Foods, where he managed $30 million in sales across 40 brands, before moving to Thanasi Foods as Regional Sales Manager, growing top-line sales by 24% across a seven-state territory. His tenure as National Account Manager at Coca-Cola's Odwalla brand further sharpened his retailer expertise, where he developed headquarter-level relationships with major grocers including HEB, Albertsons, and Brookshire's, growing his account portfolio to over $10 million in annual sales.

Most recently, Garner served as Vice President of Sales at ePac Flexible Packaging in Chicago, where he led a $145 million US commercial operation with a 40-person team. Joining as Director of Sales in early 2024, he was rapidly promoted following a full commercial restructure that delivered 12% revenue growth and a 15% margin improvement — results that directly contributed to ePac's successful acquisition by Butterfly Equity at an 8.5x EBITDA multiple within 18 months.

The Entrepreneur Behind the Executive

What sets Garner apart is not only his corporate track record, but the founder's mentality he carries into every role. In 2012, he launched Yumix, a ready-to-mix cocktail brand he built from concept to national distribution entirely from scratch. Garner secured $5 million in private funding, built a national co-packer network, and achieved placement in over 300 stores across 22 states. In 2018, Yumix was selected as a Golden Ticket winner at Walmart's nationally recognized Open Call competition, earning distribution in 753 Walmart locations across eight states and securing national distribution agreements with Southern Glazer's Wine and Ben E. Keith. The experience gave Garner a rare, first-hand operator's perspective on the commercial consequences of packaging decisions — a lens that will serve Arglass and its customers well.

This entrepreneurial chapter is a natural bridge to Arglass' own identity. Arglass was itself founded on the conviction that a better, cleaner, more sustainable way to make glass was not only possible but necessary. Garner's instinct to build, his comfort with risk, and his ability to create commercial infrastructure where none existed before mirror the culture Arglass has cultivated since day one.

Beyond Yumix, Garner also served as Managing Director of Sagecrest Group, a commercial advisory firm he led for nearly four years, where he advised early-stage and growth-phase FMCG brands on go-to-market strategy, distribution, contract packaging, and P&L management, adding $10 million in revenue across the client portfolio. His IoPP AmeriStar Package Award (2017) and status as inventor and patent holder of the Clasper Bottle further underscore a career defined by innovation and a deep, multi-dimensional understanding of the packaging world.

"Arglass is doing something genuinely rare — building a world-class manufacturing operation while staying true to a sustainability mission that matters. I've spent my career at the intersection of packaging, consumer goods, and brand building, and I understand what it means to create value for customers who are under constant pressure to differentiate. I'm excited to bring everything I've learned — on both sides of the table, as a brand owner and as a commercial leader — to help Arglass grow and to serve our customers in a way they haven't experienced before."

— Alex Garner, VP of Sales, Marketing & Sustainability, Arglass

About Arglass

Arglass, headquartered in Valdosta, Georgia, is building the most flexible, technologically advanced, and sustainable glass manufacturing platform in North America. Combining the scale of a large manufacturer with the agility of a specialty supplier, Arglass produces premium glass containers for the spirits, wine, and beverage industries with hydrogen-ready oxy-fuel furnaces, a 5MW behind-the-meter solar project, its proprietary Arglass Biogenic® glass technology, and a Green Bond designation by Morningstar. Arglass is committed to delivering world-class quality, supply chain reliability, and industry-leading sustainability credentials for its customers and communities.

SOURCE Arglass, LLC