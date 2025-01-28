ARGLASS OBTAINS GREEN BOND DESIGNATION FOR ITS SENIOR NOTES

VALDOSTA, Ga., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arglass, LLC, a next-generation glass container manufacturer, announced today that the Senior Secured Notes issued by its operating subsidiary, Arglass V-F1, LLC, have been designated as Green Bonds by Morningstar Sustainalytics.

In its independent assessment, Morningstar Sustainalytics stated that it "is of the opinion that Arglass Sustainability Financing Framework is robust, transparent and in alignment with the four core components of the Green Bond Principles 2021."

Jose de Diego-Arozamena, Founder and CEO of Arglass, commented: "We are proud of this Green Bond designation for our Senior Notes. This designation confirms our commitment to the principle of sustainability, which is one of the three founding principles at the core of our company. This issuance is in line with our foundational strategy of building the most technologically advanced, flexible, efficient, and sustainable glass container manufacturing plants in the world."

Since 2021, Arglass has invested nearly $500 million in constructing two of the most technologically advanced, flexible, and sustainable glass container manufacturing plants globally. With hydrogen-ready, oxy-fuel gas-electric furnaces, state-of-the-art exhaust filter systems, and closed-circuit industrial water use, Arglass is at the forefront of using technology to enhance the sustainability of glass production. Additionally, Arglass Biogenic, the company's proprietary glass composition, incorporates carbon-negative material of biogenic origin, further advancing its sustainability efforts.

About Arglass, LLC

Arglass, LLC is a leading glass container manufacturer committed to innovation and sustainability. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and eco-friendly practices, Arglass produces high-quality glass containers that meet the demands of modern industries while minimizing environmental impact.

Morningstar Sustainalytics, a globally recognized provider of ESG research, ratings and data, evaluated Arglass's Framework and the alignment thereof with relevant industry standards and provided views on the robustness and credibility of the Framework. In no event shall the Green Bond designation nor any portion thereof be construed as part of the offering, nor shall it be considered as an offer or advertisement to buy a security, solicitation of votes or proxies, investment advice, expert opinion or negative assurance letter as defined by the applicable legislation. The information contained or reflected herein is not directed to or intended for use or distribution to India-based clients or users and its distribution to Indian resident individuals or entities is not permitted, and Morningstar Sustainalytics accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever for the actions of third parties in this respect.

SOURCE Arglass, LLC