Argo Biopharma Announces First Subject Dosed in Phase I Study of siRNA Therapeutic BW-50218

SHANGHAI and NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Argo Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Argo Biopharma), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing next-generation siRNA therapies, today announced the first subject has been dosed in its Phase I clinical trial evaluating BW-50218, in Australia. BW-50218 is an siRNA therapeutic agent targeting the transthyretin protein (TTR).

"We are pleased to have dosed the first subject in our Phase 1 trial of BW-50218. We are excited to further our strong collaboration with Novartis, whose dedication to accelerating the development of therapies for patients with unmet medical needs aligns perfectly with our own mission," said Dr. Dongxu Shu, Co-Founder, Chairman of the Board, and Chief Executive Officer of Argo Biopharma. "This important milestone underscores the strength of Argo Biopharma's expertise in discovery to clinical development and is the seventh molecule from Argo Biopharma's platform to progress into clinical testing."

In connection with the molecule's advancement into the clinic, Argo Biopharma will receive a milestone payment that will further support ongoing research and development efforts across its hepatic and extra-hepatic siRNA portfolio.

About BW-50218

BW-50218 is an siRNA therapeutic developed from Argo Biopharma's proprietary RADS™ platform, and is designed to enable potent, durable gene silencing with differentiated safety and delivery characteristics through hepatic delivery. Argo Biopharma continues to advance a cardiovascular and specialty disease pipeline via hepatic siRNA, and maintains an earlier-stage portfolio of extra-hepatic siRNAs targeting multiple tissue types and therapeutic areas.

The Phase I trial (NCT07401472) is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, single ascending dose study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of subcutaneously administered BW-50218 in subjects. The trial will measure safety and biological activity markers to characterize BW-50218's pharmacologic profile and inform future development.

About Argo Biopharma

Argo Biopharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing next-generation RNAi therapeutics to provide better treatment options for patients worldwide. The company has established a robust and diverse pipeline of RNAi molecule candidates targeting a wide range of indications, including cardiovascular diseases, viral infections, metabolic conditions, and specialty/rare diseases. Currently, Argo Biopharma has seven RNAi candidates in clinical development.

For more information, please visit www.argobiopharma.com .

SOURCE Argo Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd