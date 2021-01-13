Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Argo Blockchain (LSE: ARB), the leading cryptocurrency miner based in the UK, is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the OTC Market Group Inc. to commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the ticker symbol "ARBKF" at the opening of the trading day on 13 January 2021. Argo's shares will continue to trade on the London Stock Exchange.

The OTCQB offers transparent trading in entrepreneurial and development stage companies that have met a minimum bid price test, are current in their financial reporting and have undergone an annual verification and management certification process.

Trading on the US OTC market has no impact on existing Argo ordinary shares trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and no new ordinary shares will be issued as part of the cross-trade. Argo will continue to rely on the announcements and disclosures it makes to the London Stock Exchange and will have no Sarbanes-Oxley or SEC reporting requirements.

Peter Wall, Chief Executive of Argo Blockchain, said: "Argo is delighted to begin trading on the OTCQB Venture Market. The cross-trading of the ordinary shares from London will provide the Company with increased access to US institutional and retail investors and a broader shareholder base. US investors will now have the opportunity to share in the Company's growth as the cryptocurrency market gains momentum. US investors can find real-time quotes and market information for Argo at www.otcmarkets.com and access current company news and developments."

Jonathan Dickson, VP of International Corporate Services at OTC Markets, said: "We are delighted to welcome Argo Blockchain plc to the OTCQB Market. The OTC Market supports international companies seeking to strengthen visibility and transparency in the US public market. Trading on the London Stock Exchange and on the OTCQB Market will enable Argo to efficiently build global investor awareness and provide US investors with a seamless trading facility, enabling them to more easily trade through the broker of their choice."

About Argo:

Argo Blockchain plc is a global leader in cryptocurrency mining with one of the largest and most efficient operations powered by clean energy. The Company is headquartered in London, UK and its shares are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker: ARB.

