Argo Infrastructure Partners Acquires Solar Portfolio from and Establishes New Partnership with Owner-Developer NuGen

The acquisition expands Argo's commercial and industrial solar assets to approximately 270 MW

Transaction reinforces Argo's continued commitment to distributed generation and long-duration energy transition infrastructure

NEW YORK and PROVIDENCE, R.I., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Argo Infrastructure Partners LP ("Argo"), an independent mid-market infrastructure investment manager, today announced it has acquired a commercial and industrial (C&I) solar portfolio from NuGen Capital Management, LLC ("NuGen"). The portfolio consists of eight sites, including six in Massachusetts and two in New Jersey.

The acquisition of this established, operational solar portfolio continues Argo's strategy of investing in long-duration, lower-risk, higher-quality infrastructure assets. This investment adds further scale to its existing C&I solar platform, which now comprises 196 sites and 270 MW of operating capacity, placing Argo among the larger owners of operating C&I solar assets in the U.S.

"This investment represents another step in expanding Argo's commercial and industrial solar platform, and we look forward to partnering with NuGen to support the performance of these assets," said Michael Madia, Managing Director of Argo. "Consistent with our past successes, Argo continues to focus on deploying capital in the compellingly large mid-market infrastructure space," said Jason Zibarras.

"We are proud to have developed and operated this high-quality portfolio and are pleased to partner with Argo," said David Milner, CEO and Founder of NuGen. "Argo's long-term approach to infrastructure investing and demonstrated commitment to distributed generation make them a strong partner. We look forward to continuing to support their long-term performance as part of Argo's growing C&I solar platform."

Argo has a proven track record of investing in and managing essential infrastructure assets, utilities, renewable energy, digital infrastructure and other long-duration infrastructure sectors. Since 2013, Argo has invested billions in high-quality infrastructure assets and businesses. This transaction marks Argo's 21st investment and follows an agreement in April 2026 to acquire an electric transmission and distribution business from UGI Corporation for approximately $470 million.

Argo Infrastructure Partners

Argo Infrastructure Partners LP, founded by Jason Zibarras, is an independent fund manager with a long-term approach to infrastructure investing. Argo invests in high-quality mid-market infrastructure businesses and assets that provide essential services to their communities over their long operational lives, including investments in utilities (water, gas and electric), transmission, renewable solar and hydro energy, thermal as well as storage, digital infrastructure, and other long duration infrastructure assets.

Argo's investment philosophy couples sound investment return with responsible and sustainable investing. As of June 2026, Argo manages ~$7.5 billion in assets.

For more information, visit www.argoip.com.

NuGen Capital Management, LLC

Founded in 2010, NuGen Capital has been at the forefront of clean energy development and capital solutions in the United States. Led by energy infrastructure and real estate investor, David Milner, NuGen finances, constructs, owns and operates projects that are transforming the American energy market and paving the way for the country's energy transition.

For more information, visit www.nugencapital.com.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Argo Infrastructure Partners