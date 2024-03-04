Argo MRT Americas Expands its Service Offerings with the Acquisition of Techni-Air 2000 Inc.

MONTREAL, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Argo MRT Americas, an affiliate of DRAKKAR, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Techni-Air 2000 Inc., obtaining 100% ownership of the Montreal-based aircraft maintenance provider renowned for delivering tailor-made, technical handling solutions for airlines, with an impressive track record of dispatch reliability and unparalleled customer satisfaction.

Photo caption: Gilles Valiquette, President, Director of Maintenance, Techni-Air 2000 Inc.; and David Thibes, Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of Argo MRT Americas (CNW Group/Argo MRT Americas)

This acquisition broadens Argo MRT Americas' offering by introducing a second service line focused on line maintenance thereby enhancing the company's portfolio, in perfect alignment with its foundational vision.

Techni-Air 2000 Inc. holds MRO certifications from Transport Canada, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) complementing Argo MRT Americas' recent attainment of Approved Maintenance Organization (AMO) certified by Transport Canada. Apt to work under its own approval for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Operators, Maintenance Repair & Overhaul organizations, and Lessors throughout Canada, the Americas and now Europe. These combined accreditations further solidify the company's status as a leader in the provision of mobile repair and line maintenance services.

"Securing the AMO certification for Argo MRT Americas this February was an important and exciting milestone for the company and our commitment of excellence to the aerospace industry. The acquisition of Techni-Air 2000 Inc. is, currently and moving onwards, in line with this forward momentum, perfectly blending a business and human-centric approach to our services. It is an additional step towards enhancing our capabilities and exceeding clients' expectations. A special thank you to Gilles Valiquette, Co-Founder of Techni Air 2000 Inc., for his trust and continued support with this important transition." David Thibes, Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of Argo MRT Americas.

"This strategic acquisition is a significant value addition for the Argo Group as it strengthens our service offerings and considerably expands our global footprint, further affirming our leadership status within the industry. This marks an important milestone, and we look forward to continuing and expanding this great partnership with DRAKKAR in the Americas." Marcus Schulz, CEO of Argo Group.

"After almost 25 years at the helm of the company, it gives me great pleasure to entrust the Techni-Air 2000 Inc. workforce, legacy and expertise to Argo MRT Americas. This acquisition allows us the great opportunity to integrate our proven abilities and join a team of highly talented professionals who are geared towards providing exceptional customer service and of maintaining a reputation as an innovative industry leader." Gilles Valiquette, President, Director of Maintenance, Techni-Air 2000 Inc. (https://www.techni-air2000.com/)

"Supporting Quebec's aerospace companies is essential for the growth and sustainability of our sector which nurtures a community of innovation, excellence, and global competitiveness. Argo MRT Americas' full acquisition of Techni-Air 2000 Inc. highlights the importance of combining forces to elevate the industry on the world stage, ensuring that the province remains at the forefront of aerospace advancements." Mélanie Lussier, President & CEO at Aéro Montréal.

About Argo MRT Americas (https://www.argomrt.com/americas/)

Argo MRT Americas Inc., a joint venture between DRAKKAR and Argo Aviation Group, is a leading global mobile repair team (MRT) specialized in repair and maintenance. It supports OEMs, operators, lessors and maintenance repair & overhauls (MRO) with a state-of-the-art real-time repair monitoring on top of experienced and passionate people. Its services are available across the Americas 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year with capabilities and experience ranging from business jets to commercial, regional, single-aisle and wide-body airliners, military platforms and rotary wing aircraft.

SOURCE Argo MRT Americas