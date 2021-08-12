ARGO Real Estate Hires Okada & Company To Lease Flatiron Office Building

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ARGO Real Estate, one of NYC's largest residential property owners, has hired Okada & Company to lease 50 West 17th Street, a commercial office building in the Flatiron section of Midtown South, Manhattan.

50 West 17th Street, Okada & Company

"We are thrilled and excited to have the opportunity to assist the Argo team in leasing 50 West 17th Street." says Christopher Okada, CEO of Okada & Company. "Although this is a very challenging environment, we're optimistic about the general recovery of NYC, and will turn over every stone to ensure that tenants and their brokers are aware of this leasing opportunity. Every deal counts" he said.

Located in one of NYC's most coveted neighborhoods, 50 West 17th Street is a full-service 87,000 SF office building. Each floor contains 7,200 rentable square feet, with high ceilings and a lot of natural light. For tenants seeking larger blocks of space, there is 28,800 square feet of contiguous space on floors 9 - 12. The top floor has a private roof deck.

Okada & Company is a leading commercial real estate brokerage and investment company in the Midtown & Midtown South submarkets of New York City. The company combines 52 years of NYC commercial real estate experience with modern & creative digital marketing strategies.

Argo Real Estate owns and manages over 12,000 apartments in New York City, and for more than half a century Argo has set the standard for hands-on, consumer-focused, and ethical service as an owner/manager, third-party manager, and broker.

For more information please visit www.okadaco.com

SOURCE Okada & Company

