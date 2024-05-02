Argo Translation Expands with Acquisition of Global Accent Translation Services

The acquisition will expand Argo Translation's ability to serve the market research industry, a space that often needs translation services to better understand consumer behavior worldwide.

GLENVIEW, Ill., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Argo Translation, a pioneering translation company with 29 years of experience headquartered in Chicago, announced today the acquisition of Global Accent Translation Services, a distinguished provider based in Fort Collins, CO. This strategic move is set to expand Argo Translation's market reach and extend its industry coverage, particularly in market research and outdoor goods translation.

Through this acquisition, Argo Translation reinforces its commitment to delivering cutting-edge translation solutions globally. The company is poised to enhance its offerings with advanced technology, such as AI-driven translation models, real-time chat translation, and seamless platform integration with its proprietary CMSConnect® application.

Peter Argondizzo, co-founder and president of Argo Translation, expressed his enthusiasm about bringing the companies together: "This acquisition marks a significant milestone in our journey. We are eager to merge our technological advancements with Global Accent's robust client relations, expanding our capabilities and reaching new heights in customer satisfaction."

Global Accent Founder Geoff Norby shared his positive outlook: "We are thrilled to join forces with Argo Translation. This partnership not only broadens our reach but also enhances our ability to deliver superior service with innovative technologies."

Operations will continue to be led from Argo Translation headquarters in Glenview, Illinois. Geoff Norby will assume the role of Senior Account Executive, bringing his extensive industry expertise to the team alongside Project Manager Kimberly Hannigan from the Fort Collins office.

About Argo Translation

Argo Translation provides tailored professional translation services in more than 80 languages to many industries ranging from legal and medical to manufacturing and financial. The company focuses on exceeding customer needs through exceptional attentiveness to customer service, innovative translation technology, responsiveness to tough deadlines, and guaranteed certified translation quality. More information is available at http://www.argotrans.com/.

