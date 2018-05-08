Argo Translation Looks to Future With Rebranding, Website Updates, New Digital Marketing Manager

GLENVIEW, Ill., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its recent rebranding efforts, Argo Translation has unveiled its new logo, updated its website and marketing materials, and hired a new digital marketing manager.

"This is all part of Argo's plan to keep moving forward in the competitive world of translation," said Argo Founder Peter Argondizzo. "We always want to stay in the forefront of the translation industry and the new branding more clearly reflects our strengths in the marketplace," he added.

ARGO LOGO

Argo's new logo illustrates their presence around the world while also indicating their technological expertise in the industry. "We have updated our logo throughout the years to express our growth and flexibility in the industry," said Jackie LuCarelli, Argo Co-Founder.

WEBSITE MAKEOVER…

A redesign of the Argo website has made it completely responsive for better access on mobile platforms. It offers simplified navigation for easy access to services and industries, features improved visuals, provides easy access for requesting a quote, and introduces live-chat functionality for visitors to communicate with the Argo team in real-time.

…WITH NEW MARKETING MATERIALS

Making its debut on the website is a Learning Center page, where visitors can access free information and find helpful documents on translation services and language service providers as well as episodes of Argo's translation-focused podcast Translation Confidential.

The company's growing eBook series, which now can be accessed directly through the website, features new titles including a Client Review ebook and a Website Translation Strategies ebook.

Unique feature videos are available through Argo's YouTube page. The latest episode, "Translation Memory–Why is it important" offers information to clarify translation memory usage and why it's vital as your translation projects grow. Another new video, "Translation Certification," explains the importance of working with language service providers who focus on the experience of their human translators and providing a full audit trail for all projects.

WELCOME, NICK MCGUIRE!

Nick McGuire, who joined the Argo team in late 2017, is in charge of overseeing all strategy and execution of digital client interaction and sales support tactics as well as brand development. "Argo represents a great intersection of the language services industry," McGuire said. "We constantly strive to improve process and introduce new technologies but are always focused on customer satisfaction and interaction. Being able to help this brand grow is something I truly enjoy working on every day."

Nick comes to Argo after working in marketing, digital strategy, and public policy for a variety of companies in the Midwest and as a political consultant for domestic and international clients in Washington, DC. He earned his B.A. in political science, and a minor in global studies, from North Central College in Naperville, IL.

LOOKING AHEAD

Growth is in Argo's sights for 2018.

"With the recent expansion of our headquarters and our rebranding, Argo is looking toward branching out through organic means as well as through acquisition of other translation companies," Argondizzo said.

