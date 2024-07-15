Argo Translation Partners With Language I/O to Eliminate Language Barriers on Demand

The strategic partnership will allow for real-time AI translations backed by an exceptional customer service team.

GLENVIEW, Ill., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Argo Translation, a Chicago-based language services company, announced today its partnership with Language I/O, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) translation technology provider.

The partnership enables Argo Translation to resell Language I/O's cutting-edge live chat, email, and support ticket translation services to its global customer base. By combining Argo Translation's 29 years of experience providing exceptional customer service and tailored translation solutions with Language I/O's AI-powered translation technology, businesses of any size and budget can easily reach their non-English-speaking customers and employees in real time.

The innovative AI technology seamlessly integrates with leading CRM platforms, including Salesforce, Zendesk, Oracle Service Cloud, and Service Now. The solution also includes a Google Chrome extension and API plugin for use on other platforms.

As part of the partnership, Language I/O can now offer Argo Translation's CMSConnect® native translation integration with Slack. The revolutionary integration delivers real-time written and spoken translation of messages and documents in Slack.

Peter Argondizzo, Co-Founder and President of Argo Translation, shares, "We are excited to partner with Language I/O, combining their cutting-edge AI technology with our deep expertise in translation to revolutionize how businesses communicate across languages. This partnership reflects our commitment to innovation and excellence in serving our diverse, global clients."

Language I/O CEO Heather Shoemaker is also enthusiastic about the partnership: "Language I/O's mission is to deliver secure conversations in any language through the power of AI, and Argo Translation has long been committed to creating excellent global customer experiences, so the partnership provides exponential value to companies seeking to support their customers in their native language with their existing teams."

Together, Argo Translation and Language I/O will help even more businesses break language barriers and provide diverse customers with the same level of exemplary service, no matter their preferred language.

About Argo Translation

Argo Translation provides tailored professional translation services in more than 80 languages to many industries ranging from legal and medical to manufacturing and financial. The company focuses on exceeding customer needs through exceptional attentiveness to customer service, innovative translation technology, responsiveness to tough deadlines, and guaranteed certified translation quality. More information is available at www.argotrans.com.

About Language I/O

Language I/O is an AI-powered translation platform with seamless integrations to Salesforce, Zendesk, ServiceNow, Microsoft, and Oracle. With real-time, business-accurate translation technology, Language I/O helps enterprise companies serve their customers in over 150 languages with their existing teams. Language I/O has industry-leading security with a strict Zero Data Retention policy.

