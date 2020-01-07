argodesign Plants Its Flag in New York City

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- argodesign , a product design consultancy and incubator of new experiences, today announces the official launch of its New York studio. Along with established studios in Austin and Amsterdam, argo's presence in the capital of American commerce expands the reach of its world-class design services, serving a broad roster of clients and industries with global design talent.

Heading up the New York studio is Mehera O'Brien as Head of Creative. Her appointment rounds out the global creative leadership team helmed by argo Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer Mark Rolston.

"Our New York studio centers around cross-pollinating technology with the traditional approach of user-centered design," said O'Brien. "argo looks at invention in a slightly different way, employing technology as a transformative medium for designing products humans want and need to use. We're excited to extend this to the New York market and beyond."

The New York design landscape is one of the most competitive in the country. No matter their vertical focus, companies are looking for solutions that argo is uniquely skilled at providing, be it digital transformation, service design, or social impact. The deep experience of the New York team - veterans of frog, Dalberg, Gensler, and Method - includes global health, community impact, and enterprise product design.

"The last 18 months have been an incredible time of growth for argo, expanding into Europe and doubling the size of the company in less than a year," said Rolston. "It's the culmination of our first five years focusing on strong creative culture and doing great work. Our vision is to build something bigger than any one of us. New York is one more step in building that legacy."

About argodesign

argodesign is a product design consultancy, growth partner to entrepreneurs, and incubator of new experiences. We create products that hide their technological prowess, evoke delight, and demonstrate simplicity and value. Our team is made up of experienced designers, expert technologists, strategic thinkers and passionate makers. To learn more, please visit www.argodesign.com .

SOURCE argodesign

Related Links

http://www.argodesign.com

