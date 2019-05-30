Argon Medical Devices Acquires Mana-Tech, Ltd.

FRISCO, Texas, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Argon Medical Devices, Inc., a global manufacturer of specialty medical devices used in interventional procedures, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Mana-Tech, Ltd., its exclusive distributor for the United Kingdom and Ireland.

"The acquisition of Mana-Tech, Ltd. represents a compelling growth opportunity to expand our commercial reach in the UK, Ireland and throughout Europe," George Leondis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Argon Medical Devices, commented. "We are excited to have this very talented group join Argon and to work even more closely with them to continue their successful growth trajectory."

The entire Mana-Tech team, including its management, sales, customer service and distribution groups, will join Argon as part of the acquisition.

About Argon Medical Devices

Argon Medical Devices, Inc., based in Frisco, TX, is a global manufacturer of specialty medical devices, used in Interventional procedures. Argon offers a broad line of disposable medical devices for Interventional Radiology, Interventional Oncology and Vascular Surgery. Argon's brand is recognized for best-in-class products that improve patient outcomes via percutaneous, image-guided procedures.

