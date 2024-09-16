PLANO, Texas, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Argon Medical Devices, a leading provider of medical device solutions for Interventional Radiology, Vascular Surgery, Interventional Cardiology, and Oncology procedures, announced the launch of the CLEANER Vac™ Thrombectomy System for the removal of blood clot from the peripheral venous vasculature.

Argon Medical Launches CLEANER Vac™ Thrombectomy System to Remove Blood Clot in the Peripheral Venous Vasculature Post this Argon Medical's CLEANER Vac™ Thrombectomy System

The CLEANER Vac Thrombectomy System is a disposable, large-bore aspiration system designed to quickly and effectively remove blood clot, also known as thrombus, from vessels with restricted blood flow. The device empowers physicians to manually control powered aspiration, enabling procedures with precise clot removal that may minimize vessel damage and reduce blood loss.

"Removing thrombus from the venous anatomy can be very challenging depending on the patient's condition. Interventionalists need a simple and intuitive tool that allows them to easily navigate through the vasculature to the treatment area and control the removal of any obstructive thrombus. The streamlined design of the CLEANER Vac enables easy assembly, quick navigation, and efficient treatment, making it a welcomed treatment option for patients with this disease state." said Fakhir Elmasri, Interventional Radiologist, Lakeland Vascular Institute in Lakeland, Fl. Dr. Elmasri was the first physician in the United States to treat a patient with the CLEANER Vac Thrombectomy System.

"We are committed to advancing healthcare and we are excited to deliver the newest thrombectomy solution to interventionalists who prioritize efficient, successful outcomes for their patients. The CLEANER Vac Thrombectomy System is a testament to our dedication to improving treatment for this disease state, and we are confident this device will easily integrate into the current standard of care," said George Leondis, President & CEO, Argon Medical.

"Nearly 900,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with problematic blood clots in the venous system, every year, leading to between 60,000 and 100,000 deaths annually1. The CLEANER Vac Thrombectomy System offers physicians more control to remove those clots and the streamlined design can simplify traditionally complex procedures," said Tom Younker, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing, Argon Medical.

The CLEANER Vac Thrombectomy System is currently available in the U.S.

About Argon Medical

Since its founding in 1972, Argon Medical Devices has earned a reputation for delivering innovative products, superior service, and exceptional value for Interventional Radiologists, Vascular Surgeons, and Interventional Cardiologists worldwide. Argon is proud to have over 1,200 employees, and manufacture products in the United States in Texas, Illinois, New York, and Wisconsin. Argon brands are well-known globally, highlighted by the Option™ ELITE IVC Filter, the CLEANER™ Rotational Thrombectomy System, the BioPince™ Ultra Full-Core Biopsy Instrument, and SKATER™ Percutaneous Drainage Catheters. By utilizing a well-established sales and marketing infrastructure, Argon serves its global customers through a direct sales organization, and long-standing relationships with medical device distributors and strategic partners.

1"Data and Statistics on Venous Thromboembolism," CDC. Accessed on Sept. 16, 2024. https://www.cdc.gov/blood-clots/data-research/facts-stats/index.html

SOURCE Argon Medical Devices, Inc.