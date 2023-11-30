Argon Medical Launches Kodiak™ Dual Port Coaxial Introducer Kit for Complex Vascular Procedures

News provided by

Argon Medical Devices, Inc.

30 Nov, 2023, 08:40 ET

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Argon Medical Devices, a leading provider of device solutions for Interventional Radiology, Vascular Surgery, Interventional Cardiology, and Oncology, announced the launch of the Kodiak Dual Port Coaxial Introducer Kit for precise and streamlined introduction of diagnostic and therapeutic devices into the vasculature.

Continue Reading
Kodiak™ Dual Port Coaxial Introducer Kit
Kodiak™ Dual Port Coaxial Introducer Kit

The Kodiak Dual Port Coaxial Introducer Kit is engineered for versatility, as it applies to various vascular procedures. Kodiak allows physicians to utilize a robust, large-bore sheath and a unique Y-shaped adapter to introduce multiple components simultaneously through a single access site. In doing so, Kodiak can simplify complex procedures where the rigor of the procedures demands a robust device to provide treatment efficiently.

"Complex IVC filter retrievals require stable and reliable access that can accommodate various retrieval methods. Kodiak provides reinforced support required for all advanced techniques of filter retrieval in one coaxial and valved system, providing the operator with the greatest flexibility in their procedural algorithm," said Dr. Julie Bulman, Interventional Radiologist, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

"We take great pride in unveiling yet another innovative device designed for interventionalists who rely on top-tier products to achieve successful procedural outcomes. The Kodiak was developed to fulfill the unmet need for a durable introducer system resilient enough to accommodate the anatomical diversity frequently encountered in vascular procedures. We are enthusiastic about adding Kodiak to our portfolio and anticipate that this new product will advance our mission to improve the lives of caregivers and the patients they serve," said George Leondis, President & CEO, Argon Medical.

"The Kodiak Dual Port Coaxial Introducer Kit offers unmatched versatility and robustness, applicable to a variety of complex endovascular procedures that require simultaneous introduction of multiple components into the vasculature. This new device further expands the portfolio of differentiated solutions we provide to our customers for their complex vascular procedures, demonstrating our commitment to help them achieve their desired clinical outcomes more efficiently," said Tom Younker, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing, Argon Medical.

About Argon Medical

Since its founding in 1972, Argon Medical Devices earned a reputation for delivering innovative products, superior service, and exceptional value for Interventional Radiologists, Vascular Surgeons, and Interventional Cardiologists worldwide. Argon is proud to have over 1,100 employees, and manufacture products in the United States in Texas, Illinois, New York, and Wisconsin. Argon brands are well-known globally, highlighted by the Option ELITE IVC Filter, the Cleaner Rotational Thrombectomy System, the BioPince Ultra Full-core Biopsy Instrument, and SKATERPercutaneous Drainage Catheters. By utilizing a well-established sales and marketing infrastructure, Argon serves its global customers through a direct sales organization, and long-standing relationships with medical device distributors and strategic partners.

SOURCE Argon Medical Devices, Inc.

Also from this source

Argon Medical Devices Recognized as 2023 Top Workplace in Manufacturing

Argon Medical Devices Recognized as 2023 Top Workplace in Manufacturing

Argon Medical Devices, a leading manufacturer of medical devices for interventional procedures, announces recognition as a 2023 Top Workplace in the...
Argon Strengthens Biopsy Portfolio with SuperCore Advantage™ Instrument

Argon Strengthens Biopsy Portfolio with SuperCore Advantage™ Instrument

Argon Medical Devices, a leading provider of device solutions for Interventional Radiology, Vascular Surgery, Interventional Cardiology, and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.