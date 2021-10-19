Argon releases its Software Integrity Gates and SBOM to enhance software supply chain security and improve applications' release quality

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Argon Security announced at the CyberTech conference the release of its Software Integrity Gates that enhances its software supply chain security solution and enables organizations to improve their application security and quality. The Integrity Gates help resolve supply chain risks from misconfigurations, vulnerabilities and dependencies in the CI/CD pipeline, proactively detect and block software supply chain attacks, improve software quality and security, and reduce run time issues.

The release of Argon's Integrity gates solidifies its leadership position in driving software supply chain security innovation for the SRE and DevOps-led software development process. Given the significant increase in software supply chain attacks in recent months, organizations are being required to shift to proactive security measures over their software supply chain to identify and stop supply chain risks and maintain customers' confidence in their software.

Argon Integrity Gates enables Security and DevOps teams to improve their software release quality and security.

Argon's Integrity Gates run on each step of the supply chain process - the source code management, build agent, and deployment tools - ensuring process integrity and detecting and alerting on issues and risks regarding the software to be released. This includes code and dependencies issues such as vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and secrets. Together with its infrastructure hardening and CI/CD pipeline security, Argon is the only solution in the market that provides holistic, multi-layered prevention of supply chain threats.

"In the last year we have seen a massive rise in the number of software supply chain attacks via software dependencies such as open-source packages, containers and artifacts that are part of your code," said Eran Orzel, Argon's chief revenue and customer officer. "Argon's integrity Gates enable DevOps and Security teams to mitigate such risks and get the visibility and control needed over their software's quality and security"

"Attackers are targeting the source code and its dependencies as a way to inject vulnerabilities and backdoors to applications. Argon's Integrity gates apply proactive security on your software supply chain process and its outcome, identifying and mitigating such risks," said Joseph Elbaz, Head of Application Security at Grubhub. "This is exactly what is needed to ensure your release quality."

Argon's Integrity Gates enable companies to enforce strong security measures and checks on their CI/CD pipeline and its output to improve quality and reduce run time security issues. You can define proactively which are your security requirements and which checks you want to enable on each gate. Then for every pipeline run, the gates will enforce your policies, alert on any critical issues, and enable you to take actions based on the findings. As part of the process, Argon is generating a software bill of materials (SBOM) for each artifact that allows reviewing of its components and helps Argon assign a security score as part of every release process.

"Our solution enables customers to enforce security best practices over their application development process, providing visibility into the software components and build process," said Eilon Elhadad, CEO, Argon. "Argon enables governance over the software release process. Orchestrating the security levels of each deployed artifact by leveraging cutting-edge technology together with the concepts of SBOM and Provenance."

According to The European Union Agency for Cybersecurity, ENISA, software supply chain attacks grew by 400% compared to 2020. Attackers are proactively targeting software companies and public code repositories used by the software industry and then exploiting them to launch their attacks. This high growth emphasizes the importance of the Integrity gates process aimed at improving the software quality and security and eliminating focused supply chain attacks.

About Argon

Argon enables security and DevOps teams to protect their software supply chain against vulnerabilities, security risks, and supply chain attacks. Argon's first-to-market security solution delivers visibility, security, and integrity to your CI/CD pipeline, ensuring trust in your software releases.

At Argon, we believe that the fast release of code should not come at the expense of security. We are here to secure the new world of software development enabling our customers to build, test and deploy software securely.

