Argon Strengthens Biopsy Portfolio with SuperCore Advantage™ Instrument

PLANO, Texas, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Argon Medical Devices, a leading provider of device solutions for Interventional Radiology, Vascular Surgery, Interventional Cardiology, and Oncology, announced the launch of the SuperCore Advantage™ Semi-Automatic Biopsy Instrument as the newest addition to its soft tissue biopsy product portfolio in the United States.

The SuperCore Advantage is a disposable, next generation soft tissue biopsy instrument that provides a superior volume of tissue samples*. Collecting more tissue volume may increase the likelihood of an accurate diagnosis, allowing healthcare professionals to feel confident sending tissue samples to pathology for analysis. The new design is available in a full range of lengths and gauge sizes so that physicians can select the best fit device for the clinical application.

"Precise and reliable biopsies are critical in the quest for better patient outcomes," said Dr. Paul Guzzetta, Interventional Radiologist, Advocate Christ Medical Center. "By delivering greater tissue volume, the new SuperCore Advantage provides the pathologist with the tissue needed to perform necessary diagnostic tests and determine potentially life-altering diagnoses or treatment options for patients."

"Argon is proud of the innovation we are bringing to soft tissue biopsies. The SuperCore Advantage was designed with input from healthcare professionals to help address the clinical needs and wants of those who perform biopsies on patients at a critical crossroad in their lives," said George Leondis, President & CEO, Argon Medical. "We are very pleased to bring this long-awaited product to market."

"We take pride in offering a full portfolio of best-in-class soft tissue biopsy solutions for our clinician customers. Adding the SuperCore Advantage to this portfolio among other segment leaders like the BioPince Ultra® Full Core Biopsy Instrument, will fortify our reputation as a leading provider of soft tissue biopsy devices," said Tom Younker, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing, Argon Medical.

Argon also offers the SuperCore™ Semi-Automatic, Tru-Core™ Automatic and Pro-Mag™ Ultra Biopsy Instruments.

About Soft Tissue Biopsies

Approximately 2M soft tissue biopsies are performed in the US each year.1 This diagnostic procedure consists of the removal of tissue samples for diagnostic purposes. Frequently these biopsies are performed in the breast, kidney, liver, lungs, lymph nodes, and prostate to diagnose chronic diseases like cancer, and to establish treatment.

*Data on file 1.Clarivate Biopsy Devices | Market Insights | US | 2022

For more information, visit ArgonMedical.com/SuperCoreAdvantage.

About Argon Medical Devices

Since its founding in 1972, Argon Medical Devices earned a reputation for delivering innovative products, superior service, and exceptional value for Interventional Radiologists, Vascular Surgeons, and Interventional Cardiologists worldwide. Argon is proud to have over 1,100 employees, and manufacture products in the United States in Texas, Illinois, New York, and Wisconsin. Argon brands are well-known globally, highlighted by the Option™ ELITE IVC Filter, the Cleaner™ Rotational Thrombectomy System, the BioPince™ Ultra Full-core Biopsy Instrument, and SKATER™ Percutaneous Drainage Catheters. By utilizing a well-established sales and marketing infrastructure, Argon serves its global customers through a direct sales organization, and long-standing relationships with medical device distributors and strategic partners.

