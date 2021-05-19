Argonaut Enhances Manufacturing Capabilities with Major Investment in Lyophilization Facility Expansion

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Argonaut Manufacturing Services, a contract manufacturing organization (CMO) serving the life sciences, molecular diagnostics, and biopharma industries, announced today that it is expanding its cGMP facilities in the Greater San Diego area of Carlsbad, CA. This will bring Argonaut's manufacturing space to over 90,000 square feet and enable Argonaut to accommodate the changing dynamics of its business and the Life Science industry.

Celebrating its 5th Anniversary, Argonaut's focus is on bringing contract manufacturing services to the broader life science, molecular diagnostics and drug product industries' innovators and creators. The new facility will be equipped with upgrades in additional automation to Argonaut's existing formulation, fill and finish infrastructure. It will also be home to their new Lyophilization Center dedicated to solving the ambient stability needs of Point of Care tests globally. This world class site will include additional patented enabling technologies and processes that will lower the cost per device and improve quality and flexibility. Argonaut expects additional facility space to be fully operational this year. Argonaut is committed to bringing point-of-care molecular diagnostics tests to the market faster, better, and more affordably.

"I'm excited that our team and our state-of-the-art facilities are well positioned to respond to the needs of our customers and the increasing demand for our services," stated Wayne Woodard, Argonaut Founder and CEO. "Our expansion will change the landscape and capacity for regulated cGMP lyophilization service, so desperately needed, in the point of care market today and in the future. This expansion in capacity combined with the technology advancements in lyophilization we have made are dramatically advancing our timelines."

About Argonaut Manufacturing Services

Argonaut Manufacturing Services is an FDA-registered cGMP contract manufacturing organization dedicated to providing custom manufacturing and supply chain solutions for biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. Argonaut features state-of-the-art automated equipment for high-yield filling of sterile injectable drugs. Projects are supported by a full analytical quality control service offering, warehousing, and global shipping logistics. Serving innovators in the life science, molecular diagnostics, and biopharma industries, Argonaut provides a wide range of flexible solutions for diverse outsourcing needs. Argonaut focuses on biologics manufacturing and does not currently manufacture vaccines with live or attenuated virus, antibody drug conjugates, or potent drugs.

