Argosy Capital Announces the Formation of Argosy Healthcare Partners

WAYNE, Pa., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Argosy Capital ("Argosy"), a diversified investment firm with $1.5 billion in assets under management ("AUM"), is pleased to announce the formation of Argosy Healthcare Partners ("AHP"), a lower middle market private equity investor focused exclusively on healthcare. Paul Barrett joins Argosy as Managing Partner and will spearhead the execution of AHP's business plan.

AHP is dedicated to partnering with entrepreneurial founders and talented management teams and together building market leading platforms. AHP employs a thesis driven strategy where attractive healthcare sectors are identified and relationships are built around those end markets in order to drive proprietary platform acquisitions. AHP partners with founder owned healthcare businesses anywhere in the US with $1.0 - $3.0 million of EBITDA and executes majority control transactions. The success of AHP is defined by the strength of its relationships with all key healthcare constituents including founders, industry executives, sector experts, deal sources and clinicians. AHP is a platform built for founder-owned companies to support their culture, reinvest in their business and accelerate growth.

Prior to joining Argosy, Paul served as Managing Director of a healthcare focused private equity firm with $500 million AUM in New York City, where he worked for eight years. While at the firm, Paul led three platform companies, sat on a fourth Board, and built and led a business development program that acquired 13 platforms and 34 add-ons, all on a proprietary or non-competitive basis. Paul has dedicated his career to supporting founder-owned healthcare companies and he continues that mission with the support of Argosy's institutional quality investment platform.

Argosy Capital is thrilled to welcome Paul to the Argosy family and support AHP in building a platform for terrific founder owned healthcare companies. Over the last 30 years, Argosy has built an investment firm dedicated to the lower middle market guided by a principled and long-term investment approach. AHP is a continuation of that strategy in an attractive, growing, and largely non-cyclical part of the economy with outstanding investment opportunities in the lower middle market.

Paul Barrett, Managing Partner of AHP, stated, "I am excited to join Argosy and grateful for the opportunity to build a world class healthcare investment platform in my hometown of Philadelphia with a great group of partners at Argosy. We are laser focused on leading with our core values of integrity, humility, transparency, respect, and drive and, in so doing, we plan to build an investment management team that is a trusted partner to healthcare founders and their employees. Similar to the companies that we partner with, we dedicate our lives to the healthcare industry and its our mission to support the patients and communities that our partners serve. We look forward to building a best-in-class team and culture and continuing Argosy's legacy of building market leaders in the lower middle market."

About Argosy Capital

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, Argosy is a diversified investment firm with $1.5 billion in AUM dedicated to the lower middle market with teams spanning private equity, real estate, credit, secondaries and healthcare. AHP represents the firm's fifth strategy and continues Argosy's 30-year track record of partnering with great founder owned businesses in the lower middle market. By combining deep expertise with a trusted, transparent approach, Argosy sets a higher standard for growth.

www.argosycapital.com

Paul Barrett, Managing Partner

