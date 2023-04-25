Argosy Capital Appoints Sherry Gao as Chief Financial Officer and Announces Sarah Roth as Chief Executive Officer

WAYNE, Pa., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Argosy Capital Group, Inc. ("Argosy"), a lower middle market private investment firm, today announced that Sherry Gao has joined the team as Chief Financial Officer. Reporting to Sarah Roth, Argosy's Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Gao will lead the firm's finance, accounting, and treasury functions. Ms. Gao joins Argosy from Centre Lane Partners, where she was Chief Financial Officer. Prior to Centre Lane, Sherry was Chief Financial Officer of MatlinPatterson.

"We are pleased to welcome Sherry to Argosy," said Ms. Roth, CEO of Argosy. "Sherry brings a wealth of experience across private asset classes as CFO of Centre Lane Partners and MatlinPatterson. We look forward to working with Sherry as she provides strategic and execution input to the Argosy Capital asset divisions and finance team."

With Ms. Gao's addition, Ms. Roth, who became Argosy's CEO in January 2022, will fully transition her CFO duties over to Ms. Gao. Ms. Roth joined Argosy in 2018 as Chief Financial and Chief Operating Officer and was promoted to CEO in 2022 with the transition of Founding Partner, John P. Kirwin, III to Executive Chairman. Ms. Roth has over 20 years of private equity investing experience, and prior to Argosy served as a Partner with The Riverside Company.

Argosy Capital manages $3.1 billion in assets across five investment strategies, all focused on investing in the lower middle market. Argosy Private Equity, currently investing its sixth lower middle market fund, partners with management teams of niche manufacturing and business services companies that have sustainable competitive advantages and attractive growth prospects. Argosy Real Estate Partners, currently investing out of its fifth opportunistic fund, first core plus fund, and second Opportunity Zone fund, partners with local operating partners to acquire attractive real estate properties. Argosy Credit Partners, currently investing out of its second fund, acquires underperforming and non-performing senior loans, and originates loans to companies that cannot secure financing from traditional sources. Argosy Strategic Partners, currently investing out of its second fund, acquires secondary limited partnership interests and direct secondary interests in venture-backed companies. Argosy Healthcare Partners, which launched in 2021, and will be investing its first fund later this year, partners with entrepreneurial founders and talented management teams of healthcare companies to build market leading platforms.

About Argosy Capital

Founded in 1990, Argosy Capital is a multi-strategy private equity firm with approximately $3.1 billion of assets under management. Based in Wayne, PA, all of the Argosy Capital funds focus on lower middle market investment strategies in the private equity, real estate, credit, secondaries, and healthcare markets.

For further information, please visit: www.argosycapital.com

