Argosy Real Estate Partners' Hampton Inn & Suites Maui North Shore Named 2025 ALIS Hotel Development of the Year (Select/Limited-Service)

WAYNE, Pa., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Argosy Real Estate Partners announced that the Hampton Inn & Suites Maui North Shore was named the 2025 Development of the Year (Select/Limited-Service) at the Americas Lodging Investment Summit (ALIS). The award was presented by ALIS at its 25th annual conference in Los Angeles in late January.

This honor recognizes outstanding achievement, innovation, and leadership in hotel development and investment across the Americas, celebrating projects that demonstrate exceptional vision, execution, and impact within their markets.

The Hampton Inn & Suites Maui North Shore was developed by a partnership of Peachtree Group, Blackridge Group, and Argosy Real Estate Partners. Located in Kahului on the Hawaiian island of Maui, the 136-room, upper-midscale, beachfront Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton opened on April 25, 2025, becoming the first newly built hotel on Maui's North Shore since 2012. The hotel delivers a rare and accessible Hilton-branded lodging option in one of the most supply-constrained hotel markets in the United States. The partnership navigated a complex entitlement process and significant construction and logistical complexity to bring the project to completion. Springboard Hospitality manages the hotel.

"Being part of the team that brought this transformational project to the North Shore of Maui has been deeply rewarding," said David Butler, Co-CEO and Managing Partner of Argosy Real Estate Partners. "This recognition reflects the collaborative effort among the members of our partnership, and we are proud to have helped deliver an award-winning, Hilton-branded hotel that expands quality lodging options for the community and visitors alike."

Argosy Real Estate Partners is a manager of opportunistic, core plus, and Opportunity Zone real estate private equity funds focused on the lower middle market. Argosy has substantial expertise in traditional property types, as well as both established and emerging alternative property sectors. As of Sept. 30, 2025, Argosy Real Estate Partners oversees approximately $4.1 billion in gross real estate assets and uncommitted equity capital under management. Argosy invests nationally across multiple property types and is led by Co‑CEOs and Managing Partners David Butler and Andy Stewart, with offices in the Philadelphia area (Wayne), Denver, and San Francisco.

The 2025 ALIS Hotel Development of the Year (Select/Limited-Service) award is the opinion of the party conferring the award and not of Argosy Real Estate Partners. The award was administered by Americas Lodging Investment Summit and issued on Jan. 26, 2026. The Hampton Inn & Suites Maui North Shore was nominated by Peachtree Group and the nomination was based on activity as of Dec. 31, 2025.

