Argrace Demonstrates a Safe and Secure Smart Home Future at CES

Argrace's products wowed participants at CES for their advanced data protection protocols and privacy features. Conference goers were impressed by Argrace's showcases, including non-inductive controls in its smart home solutions, that allow effortless control of lights, televisions, or curtains without further manual or voice control. By analyzing and learning each family members' behavior, Argrace's products can optimize user experience based on an individual's preferences. The system can set a user's favorite temperature to best-fit the room, play a user's favorite music, and provide ambient lighting. The whole-house smart home solutions also offer personalized health, beauty, and sleep-related services and more via the analysis of big data.

As many of the smart devices are built on big data collection and analysis, concerns of data protection and user privacy have naturally been raised. Argrace aims to put these concerns and the protection of user data at the center of its business model.

"Consumers are paying more and more attention to the data security of smart home products. Research from Princeton University shows that the data encryption of smart home products is not strong enough just yet," said Lin Wei, CMO of Argrace. "Taking this into account, Argrace has adopted edge computing, where calculations are completed on the gateway before being uploaded to the cloud where data go through desensitization process to ensure security. For example, Argrace can process facial recognition data with edge computing at local gateways and only leave some information on the cloud to make the content more private. This is what Argrace has achieved."

An additional advantage to Argrace's system is its compatibility across protocols which allow many of the smart devices displayed at CES compatible with Argrace's whole-house smart system. Industry leaders including zigbee, Bluetooth, Modbus and NB-IoT among others can all be integrated to provide a much better, more seamless user experience.

In a bid to enter the overseas market, Argrace has been in talks with property developers from the U.S. and Europe and plans to further expand into the U.S. market this year. Analysts widely expect that the global smart home market will reach a market scale of $79.3 billion in 2021.

About Argrace

Argrace is an Internet company providing one-stop whole-house smart home solutions powered by AI, big data and cloud computing for the real estate industry to enhance life quality. Argrace focuses on building and operating platforms that connect various hardware manufacturers and real estate developers. In addition to whole-house smart systems, Argrace constantly expands scenarios for its products while enhancing user experience, giving consumers a multi-dimensional service environment.

