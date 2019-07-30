Argus appoints Christopher Johnson as global head of editorial

LONDON, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global commodity price reporting and news agency Argus has appointed Christopher Johnson as Global Senior Vice-President for Editorial.

Christopher first joined Argus in 1983 as a reporter covering crude and oil products markets in the Atlantic basin. He moved to Singapore in 1986 to set up the Argus office, where he acted as bureau chief and editor.

Christopher returned to London in 1987 to spend three years as a broker at Albion Oil, where he worked on middle and light distillates markets, matching physical trades.

This was followed by a move to news agency Reuters, where Christopher spent almost three decades in various roles, including stints as bureau chief in Thailand, Indochina and Poland. He also took on leading roles in Singapore, London and Amsterdam.

At Argus, Christopher's role is to oversee and develop editorial strategy and operations. Almost half of Argus' 1,000 staff are reporters, based in 23 offices around the world, supported by additional individual correspondents in other global locations.

"We are delighted to have Christopher back at Argus," chairman and chief executive Adrian Binks said. "His wide and extensive experience within energy, commodity and business reporting make him ideally placed to grow the quantity and quality of our news coverage."

Christopher said: "I am looking forward to leading Argus' global editorial team to develop and broaden our news services to suit the evolving needs of our customers."

About Argus Media

Argus is an independent media organisation with almost 1,000 staff. It is headquartered in London and has 23 offices in the world's principal commodity trading and production centres. Argus produces price assessments and analysis of international energy and other commodity markets, and offers bespoke consulting services and industry-leading conferences.

Companies in 140 countries around the world use Argus data to index physical trade and as benchmarks in financial derivative markets as well as for analysis and planning purposes.

Argus was founded in 1970 and is a privately held UK-registered company. It is owned by employee shareholders and global growth equity firm General Atlantic.

ARGUS, the ARGUS logo, ARGUS MEDIA, ARGUS DIRECT, ARGUS OPEN MARKETS, AOM, FMB, DEWITT, JIM JORDAN & ASSOCIATES, JJ&A, FUNDALYTICS, METAL-PAGES, METALPRICES.COM, Argus publication titles and Argus index names are trademarks of Argus Media Limited.

Contact Information - Argus

London

Seana Lanigan

+44 20 7780 4272

seana.lanigan@argusmedia.com



Houston

Melanie Cruthirds

+1 713 968 0000

melanie.cruthirds@argusmedia.com



Singapore

Pierre Lever

+65 6496 9960

mediasg@argusmedia.com

Moscow

Alexey Komarov

+7 495 933 75 71

alexey.komarov@argusmedia.com

SOURCE Argus Media