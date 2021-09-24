Argus Capital Corp. Announces Closing of Upsized $304.75 Million Initial Public Offering

Argus' business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While Argus may pursue an initial business combination opportunity in any industry or sector, it intends to identify and complete a business transaction with a company in the tech-driven media industry.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley acted as the joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, Attn: Prospectus Department, by telephone at 866-471-2526 or by emailing [email protected] ; Morgan Stanley, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, Email: [email protected] .

