Argus Capital Corp. Announces Filing of SPAC Registration Statement

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Argus Capital Corp. (the "Company" or "Argus"), a special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC") targeting businesses across the tech-driven media landscape, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 (the "Registration Statement") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering ("IPO") of 30,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-third of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. The Company has applied to have its units listed on the NASDAQ.

Argus' business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While Argus may pursue an initial business combination opportunity in any industry or sector, it intends to identify and complete a business transaction with a company in the tech-driven media industry.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co LLC are acting as the joint book running managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, Attn: Prospectus Department, by telephone at 866-471-2526 or by emailing [email protected] ; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, Email: [email protected] .

The Registration Statement relating to the securities of the Company has been filed with the SEC, but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the Registration Statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Argus, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Argus' registration statement on Form S-1 and preliminary prospectus for Argus' offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov . Argus undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

