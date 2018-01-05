Argus Cyber Security Collaborates with Renesas to Secure Connected and Autonomous Vehicles Against Cyber-Attacks

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Argus Cyber Security, a global leader in automotive cyber security, today announced the integration of two of its solution suites with Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, to protect vehicle infotainment and telematics units, potentially the most vulnerable attack surfaces in connected and autonomous vehicles, against cyber-attacks. Argus Connectivity Protection and Argus Lifespan Protection have been integrated with Renesas' R-Car H3 system-on-chip (SoC), an automotive computing platform solution for advanced driving support systems and in-vehicle infotainment systems.

The joint solution will be on display January 9-12th during CES 2018 at the AGL Showcase located in CES Tech West in The Venetian. It will also be on display at the GENIVI CES 2018 Networking Reception* in the Bellagio Hotel on January 9th.

Argus Connectivity Protection prevents malware installation, detects operating system anomalies, isolates suspicious activity and stops attacks from spreading to the in-vehicle network. Argus Lifespan Protection enables automakers and fleet managers to continuously monitor the cyber health of their vehicles in the cloud, provides big data analytics to identify patterns and emerging attacks and future-proofs vehicles through over-the-air security updates. By combining the two companies' technologies, the integrated solution will enable automakers to seamlessly embed crucial cyber security measures without impacting production cycles or increasing project risk.

"We're excited to integrate our cyber security solutions on Renesas R-Car H3, as it forms a key component in driving forward connected and autonomous vehicles and marks another milestone on our mission to protect all vehicles on the road from cyber-attacks," said Yoni Heilbronn, Chief Marketing Officer of Argus Cyber Security. "With vehicles becoming increasingly connected and the age of autonomous vehicles rapidly approaching, it is crucial that all stakeholders in the automotive supply chain prioritize cyber security and provide automakers with the ability to protect connected vehicles against cyber-attacks throughout their lifespan, regardless of the attack vector."

"We are thrilled to be able to provide automotive system suppliers with the benefits of the Renesas R-Car H3 SoC, including powerful automotive computing performance and functional safety support, and the cyber security solutions of Argus Cyber Security. The integration of Argus' best-in-class cyber security solutions into the Renesas R-Car H3 SoC ensures that automated platforms are secure by design and remain protected from dynamic cyber-attacks while they're on the road," said Yoshiyuki Matsumoto, Vice President of Automotive Information Solution Business Division, Renesas Electronics Corporation. "Cyber security is imperative if we are to realize the huge benefits of advanced driving systems, and this partnership will play a major role in achieving that goal."

