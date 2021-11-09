Argus Cyber Security Named Winner of CLEPA Innovation Awards 2021

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Argus Cyber Security , a global leader in cyber security for connected mobility, today announced it was selected as the winner of the CLEPA Innovation Awards 2021 in the Connectivity & Automation category. The award recognizes Argus' breakthrough ECU Protection solution, which detects and mitigates cyber attacks targeting all types of vehicle ECUs, including telematics, multimedia systems, and ADAS units, and communicates the incidents to the Argus Vehicle Security Operation Center (VSOC) solution for further analysis and response from the cloud.

As modern vehicle platforms (ECUs) become smarter and more connected, they are also becoming more exposed to IT-like cyber security issues. Automotive cyber attacks now mimic sophisticated techniques used to compromise IT networks, including multi-stage persistent attacks, exploiting zero-day vulnerabilities, and installing malware. A breached vehicle could lead to major damage with severe safety consequences. Unfortunately, standard ECU integrity solutions were not designed to address these complex cyber threats.

Argus ECU Protection is one of the first host Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (IDPS) built specifically to address the extended attack surface of today's connected vehicles. Now in production with nine vehicle manufacturers and ASPICE L2 certified, Argus ECU Protection, combines best-of-breed IT security with functionality built from the ground up for the vehicle environment. Moreover, Argus ECU Protection is part of Argus' comprehensive cyber security portfolio, which offers vehicle manufacturers the ability to detect, prevent, and respond to attacks, threats, and vulnerabilities from in the vehicle and the cloud.

Conducted by the European Association of Automotive Suppliers (CLEPA), the Innovation Awards program recognizes innovative excellence across the automotive supply ecosystem. Winners were chosen by an international jury of experts, taking into consideration the ambition, the impact and quality of the innovation and its readiness to enter highly competitive and cutting-edge markets.

"It is an honor to join industry leaders such as Continental in being selected as a 2021 CLEPA Innovation Award winner," said Ronen Smoly, CEO at Argus. "Our breakthrough technology changes the way vehicle manufacturers address vehicle protection and will protect tens of millions of vehicles in the next few years. The 2021 CLEPA Innovation Award, which comes on the heels of being selected for the AutoTech Breakthrough Innovation of the Year Award, serves as a strong validation of our innovative approach and technology leadership in the automotive cybersecurity space."

About Argus Cyber Security

Argus, a global leader in cyber security for connected mobility, provides modular onboard and offboard-vehicle cyber security products and services to protect all forms of connected mobility against cyber attacks. Customers include vehicle manufacturers, their suppliers, and connected mobility providers.

Argus' vehicle cyber security team provides a broad range of services to help our customers integrate cyber security practices and processes into the entire product lifecycle and comply with regulations. Argus' innovative methods and solutions are based on decades of cyber security and automotive research and have culminated in over 70 granted and pending patents.

Founded in 2013, Argus is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with offices in Michigan, Stuttgart, France, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Korea. Argus is an independent subsidiary of Elektrobit , a leading provider of automotive software products and services. Visit Argus Cyber Security at https://www.argus-sec.com .

