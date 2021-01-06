Argus editor honoured by IAEE

LONDON, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Association for Energy Economics (IAEE) has awarded its journalism prize for 2020 to Argus editor-in-chief Jim Washer. The award, which is made for excellence in written journalism on topics relating to international energy economics, has been awarded to Jim in recognition of his outstanding work as a reporter and editor over the past three decades covering the oil and gas industry and oil markets.

Jim joined Argus at the beginning of 2020 and oversees news coverage and market analysis from the global editorial group. Previous winners of the IAEE journalism award include Ian Bourne, Argus editor-in-chief (2009) and Jan Nasmyth, founder of Argus (1988). Neil Fleming, now Senior Vice President in charge of Argus' editorial organisation, won the award in 1995.

Jim's career in energy market journalism began in 1991 at market information provider Platts, where he worked in a number of editorial roles before becoming Managing Editor EMEA.

He then joined Bridge, a real-time news, data and analysis provider as Managing Editor, Energy, EMEA, before in 2001 moving to Energy Intelligence, a leading publisher of energy information, where he served as editor of Petroleum Intelligence Weekly, London Bureau Chief and most recently Executive Editor for Operations.

Argus chairman and chief executive Adrian Binks said: "We are delighted that the IAEE has chosen to honour Jim with this prestigious award. Argus news-reporting is distinguished by the quality of its insight and its rich analysis, and Jim's arrival at Argus has added a further dimension to a long tradition of excellence."

David Williams, executive director of the IAEE said "accurate and insightful journalism is essential to ensure transparency in the complex and important energy markets. The IAEE is glad to honour Jim Washer who over his career has contributed significantly to better understanding of this key sector."

